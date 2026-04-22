Balloon pilots have enjoyed sensational conditions for a week of competition and festival fun for Canowindra's 2026 International Balloon Challenge.

The town has been abuzz all week, welcoming balloonists as well as visitors eager to enjoy the spectacle, local hospitality and an amazing entertainment line-up.

Balloon pilot Matt Nicholson said he could sum his team's week up in one word: stunning.

"It's been stunning this week," the Allsorts balloonist said.

"It's been the best week that I can remember at Canowindra where we've actually been able to fly every morning."

Matt Nicholson with Zoe, Lara Sherry and Eliza Carter in their superhero-themed costumes.

Matt has been coming to Canowindra six or seven years now and he loves the event - the way the town embraces it and the balloonists.

It typically has good conditions for flying too, although a bit too breezy Friday afternoon for flying.

"It's a great event, we love coming out here," Matt said.

One of the things he loves about Canowindra is flying low over town.

"Seeing people come out in their backyards and waving to the kids - I know it's a thrill for them," he said.

Another big highlight - if you've never seen it - is Sunday morning's mass ascension, where all the balloons take off from the oval.

"Sunday morning is great, it's spectacular," Matt said.

Cinderella Anne Barrow, Rebecca Barrow bearing the "glass" slippers and their security team with the largest Cinderella-style pumpkin of the Australian season at 220kg.

It was a wonderful conclusion to a week of highlights, launching with the markets and barbecue challenge in Gaskill Street.

After a week of ideal Autumn weather for flying, Furnace and the Fundamentals had the crowd on their feet at Friday night's Home Ground Sounds - as the organisers said, the energy was off the charts as the crowd came together for a night of incredible music and non-stop dancing.

Crowds were out at the sports ovals early Saturday to watch the balloonists attempt the Small Acres Cyder key grab - and cheer when the big yellow Take Off balloon team managed to snag the prize with an incredibly placed flight past the the pole it was attached to.

The street parade later that morning brought community groups, businesses, balloonists and local history together and it all cultivated in a huge night of markets at Saturday night's glow.

The feature of the night is seeing the balloonists light up as choreographed to music - it draws and wows the crowds every year.