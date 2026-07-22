Cowra has been successful in a national call-out to host a pre-loved piano in a public location.

The Pop-Up Piano project is run in partnership with the ABC television show “The Piano”, providing public pianos in 10 regional towns across Australia.

Three months ago, ABC announced the call-out for suitable locations and local piano teacher Mary-Ann Wright was called into action.

“I received a phone call from Peter Fagan, who had heard the callout on the radio and suggested I consider applying for Cowra to be a location for a Pop-Up Piano,” Ms Wright said.

As a local musician and music teacher Ms Wright was encouraged knowing that Cowra has so many talented musicians who will enjoy the piano.

With only four days to submit an expressions of interest, Ms Wright, worked to find an appropriate location.

The application process required finding a location that could allow public access, while remaining protected from rain.

“It was important to find a spot that could protect the piano yet also allow for easy public access,” she said.

“We are incredibly excited to have been chosen to host the piano.

“To celebrate its arrival, we will be hosting a free community concert featuring local musicians and students in August to help share awareness of the piano, encouraging all to visit and play along.”

The Pop-Up Piano is a fun creative initiative that can help bring extra foot traffic to the CBD, helping to provide another attraction in the main street for locals and visitors to enjoy.

The program is an opportunity to showcase our local talent and connect people with the power of music.

The efforts to work with local property owners and businesses to facilitate this Pop-Up Piano is a demonstration of a community effort to bring something special to the Cowra CBD.

The piano is available to all musicians, from the learning beginners to seasoned professionals, creating accessibility to a musical instrument.

The instrument will be tuned professionally in the coming weeks, with the Cowra Eisteddfod committee acting as custodians to ensure its maintenance in the future.

This collaborative effort from the local residents, property owners and organisations to put Cowra forward is a testament to the strong community spirit within the town.

The piano has officially been installed in Logan Court, 91 Kendal Street, outside the credit union, and can be played by members of the public during plaza opening hours, six days a week.

The free community concert featuring local musicians will be held on Friday 21 August at 6pm.