Cowra’s creative community turned out in force on Sunday as Cowra Micro unveiled its latest exhibition, “Wayfaring with Marks & Spaces” transforming the space into a hub of colour, conversation and connection.

The exhibition, which opened on Sunday 26 July brought featured local artist, A. Wayne Miles, abstract paintings. Art, history and community came together at Cowra Micro Gallery on Sunday, 26 July, as visitors gathered for the opening of a new exhibition by artist A Wayne Miles.

The exhibition launch provided art enthusiasts with the opportunity to view Miles’ collection of bold abstract paintings in the unique setting of the Cowra Railway Station gallery, while celebrating the important role the arts continue to play in the region.

Visitors flowed through the micro gallery space across the afternoon, pausing to take in the pieces, chat with artists and volunteers, and enjoy the relaxed, community‑driven atmosphere.

"The community here at Cowra Micro is very supportive and it has been a great experience sharing my art in such a unqiue location of Cowra," Wayne Miles said.

Curated the artist, with support from local artists, Brenda Stace Chat and Ken Hutchinson, the show centres on the dynamic relationship between abstraction and the built environment.

"Our space is artist-run by artists, for artists, and we are honoured to share this amazing building with other community groups," Brenda Stace Chat, Cowra Micro Gallery Co-Founder, said.

Several works drew particular attention for the artist’s bold use of colours and mark-making to reflect abstract landscapes, prompting lively discussion among visitors.

The opening also highlighted the role of Cowra Micro as a platform for emerging and established local creatives.

Artists’ and volunteers spoke with guests about the importance of having a dedicated space to trial new ideas, host special events and bring art closer to everyday community life.

"We have some creative flexibility here at Cowra Micro and we have have a full calendar of exhibitions next year which shows artists are enjoying the experience here," Ken Hutchinson, Cowra Micro Gallery Co-Founder, said.

The opening formed part of a special community day at the station, with visitors also enjoying heritage train rides operated by Lachlan Valley Rail.

The historic rail experience attracted train enthusiasts, families and visitors keen to step back in time and experience the charm of railway travel.

Adding to the welcoming atmosphere, members of the Cowra Antique Car Club hosted a barbecue, providing refreshments and an opportunity for the community to gather and share stories.

Cowra Micro Gallery has become a valued creative hub, providing a platform for local and visiting artists to showcase their work while bringing people together through exhibitions and community events.

The event highlighted the growing collaboration between Cowra’s arts, heritage and community organisations, showcasing the region’s diverse attractions and the importance of preserving and sharing local stories.