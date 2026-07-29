Artists and community groups in Cowra and Canowindra are being urged to apply for a new funding program designed to support creative projects led from the ground up in regional NSW.

The Practice in Community program, offered through Regional Arts Australia, backs artists and arts workers to partner with local communities on projects that reflect local stories, needs and strengths.

Rather than funding one off shows or fly in performances, the program focuses on long term relationships. It encourages artists to work alongside community members over time, building trust, skills and a sense of shared ownership in the work.

For towns like Cowra and Canowindra, where volunteer run op shops, community care programs, schools and service groups already form a strong social backbone, the funding offers a chance to bring more creativity into spaces people use every day.

Under the program, funding can support a wide range of arts practices, including visual arts, writing, music, performance, digital media and mixed discipline projects.

The key expectation is that local people are actively involved in shaping the project, not just watching the end result.

Regional Arts says strong applications will clearly demonstrate how communities are involved at every stage from identifying priorities, to planning, to how the work is shared or performed.

Local groups and organisations are being encouraged to start conversations now with artists who may be interested in partnering on a proposal.

That could include schools, neighbourhood centres, youth services, op shops, Men’s Sheds, historical societies, arts collectives or informal volunteer groups.

The program is open to artists and communities across regional NSW, so competition is expected to be strong.

However, Regional Arts notes that projects grounded in local knowledge and led by community priorities are exactly what the fund is designed to support.

For residents of Cowra and Canowindra, the opportunity could mean more creative activity in main streets, halls and shared spaces, as well as new ways of recognising the quiet work already done by volunteers and community workers.

Community members who have ideas for creative projects are encouraged to raise them with local organisations or artists they know, rather than waiting for someone else to lead.

Prospective applicants are advised to read the guidelines carefully, check which costs can be covered, and allow time to gather letters of support and refine their project plans before submitting.

With thoughtful planning and strong partnerships, the Practice in Community program has the potential to bring fresh creative energy to Cowra and Canowindra whilst putting local stories, voices and places at the centre of new arts projects.

Full guidelines, eligibility details and deadline information are available on the Regional Arts website at https://regionalarts.com.au/practice-in-community/about