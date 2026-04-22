Canowindra RSL Sub-Branch extends a warm invitation to the community to come together on Saturday, 25 April to honour the service and sacrifice of Australian and New Zealand men and women in all conflicts.

A joint RSL/Museum display of WWI and WWII items is now on display at the Services Club, with the schedule for ANZAC Day commemorations as follows.

Dawn service: Please assemble at Memorial Park before 6am for the Dawn Service.

Attendees are encouraged to dress warmly and bring a torch.

A free Gunfire Breakfast will follow at the Services Club.

Morning commemorations

9am – Wreath Laying at Canowindra Soldiers Hospital

10.30am – Form up for the march at the corner of Gaskill and Ryall streets

11am – Main service at Memorial Park, Gaskill Street

Lieutenant Colonel Phil McMaster will give the commemorative address at this year's morning service, which will include a catafalque party from the 1st/19th Battalion.

All are encouraged to attend, reflect, and pay their respects.

Our RSL Sub Branch will be fundraising outside Lawrence's IGA on Friday, 24 April from 8.30am to 3.30pm.

Proceeds help support important community events such as ANZAC Day and Remembrance Day.