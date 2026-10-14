Alleged Woodstock driver charged

A Woodstock man has been charged with high range drink driving after crashing his ute into a paddock during the Labour Day long weekend, as a statewide police operation recorded four deaths, 279 major crashes and more than 9,000 traffic infringements. The 51 year old man was among 30 drivers charged with drink driving across the Western Region during Operation Labour Day 2026, which ran from Friday, 2 October to Monday, 5 October. Emergency services were called to Sheet of Bark Road, Woodstock, about 9.15pm on Sunday, 4 October, following reports of a crash. Officers attached to Chifley Police District attended and found a utility had crashed into a paddock. The driver allegedly returned a positive roadside breath test before being taken to Cowra Police Station, where a breath analysis returned a reading of 0.152, more than three times the legal alcohol limit for a fully licensed driver. He was charged with high range prescribed concentration of alcohol (PCA), had his licence suspended and is due to appear before Cowra Local Court on Tuesday, 27 October. The incident came as police across the Western Region issued 907 traffic infringements during the four-day operation, including 479 speeding offences. Officers conducted 18,116 breath tests, detected 93 positive drug driving tests and recorded 24 major crashes across the region. One person lost their life on Western Region roads during the long weekend. Statewide, the figures painted an even more concerning picture, with police issuing 9,136 traffic infringement notices, including 3,234 for speeding, 345 for mobile phone offences and 130 for seatbelt or helmet offences. More than 211,000 breath tests resulted in 270 drink driving offences, while 812 positive drug driving tests were detected from 6,180 tests conducted. The four fatalities brought the NSW road toll to 265 deaths since 1 January. Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism Yasmin Catley said the results showed too many motorists continued to take dangerous risks. “We’ve seen too many people killed and too many injured on the roads this weekend," Ms Catley said. "It is tragic and, in most cases, totally avoidable. “While double demerits are no longer in effect the message remains the same: slow down, drive to the conditions and obey the law.” Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander Assistant Commissioner David Driver said dangerous driving continued despite repeated warnings and enforcement campaigns. “There is no excuse for driving after taking drugs, drinking alcohol, speeding, or getting behind the wheel when you are too tired to drive safely,” he said. “These are choices, and they are choices that can have fatal consequences.” Police said enforcement would continue beyond the long weekend, with officers targeting speeding, drink and drug driving, fatigue, mobile phone use and seatbelt offences throughout the year.