Regional communities must be given a seat at the table as governments grapple with the rapid rise of artificial intelligence, according to Cabonne Council. The council has weighed into the conversation sparked by Federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee's proposed AI Kill Switch and Data Centre Control Bill 2026, stressing that any decisions about AI infrastructure should take into account the unique needs and priorities of regional Australia. While Cabonne Council has not formally endorsed or opposed the legislation, it believes local communities should have meaningful input into decisions that could affect their future. "It is essential that regional councils and communities have a meaningful opportunity to contribute to decisions that may affect their local area," a council spokesperson said. "Local input helps ensure policy and investment decisions are informed by on-the-ground knowledge and reflect the interests of the communities that will experience both the benefits and impacts of future development." The comments come as debate continues in Federal Parliament over Mr Gee's private member's bill, which seeks stronger oversight of advanced AI systems and proposes a pause on new AI data centre developments until additional safeguards are established. Although no large-scale AI data centre proposals are currently before Cabonne Council, the organisation says any future development would be assessed through existing planning and regulatory processes. Council indicated factors such as employment opportunities, economic benefits, environmental impacts, transport infrastructure, energy demand and water security would all be key considerations. For a region heavily reliant on agriculture, water remains one of the most significant issues. "Cabonne's economy is built on agriculture, and water security remains a critical priority for the region," the spokesperson said. "While Council is continuing to invest in long-term projects such as the Molong Water Security Pipeline, the reality for regional communities is that drought is inevitable." The council said major infrastructure projects must demonstrate how potential impacts on residents, businesses and farming operations would be managed before receiving approval. As AI adoption accelerates globally, data centres have become critical infrastructure, supporting the processing power required for increasingly sophisticated technology. However, concerns have emerged over the substantial electricity and water demands associated with some facilities. Those concerns have featured heavily in parliamentary debate, particularly in regional electorates where water resources and energy infrastructure are already under pressure. Despite this, Cabonne Council believes emerging technologies could deliver significant benefits to rural communities if implemented appropriately. The council said artificial intelligence has the potential to improve agricultural productivity, strengthen resource management and help businesses operate more efficiently. It also sees opportunities to improve service delivery, increase access to information and support innovation across regional industries. Rather than focusing solely on the risks, council says the challenge will be ensuring new technologies are developed and deployed in ways that reflect local circumstances. The debate has also highlighted the need to prepare communities for the workforce and economic changes that AI may bring. Independent Fowler MP Dai Le told Parliament Australia should focus on ensuring people are equipped to adapt, rather than attempting to stop technological progress. "My concern is not about stopping the technology; it's about ensuring Australians are prepared for the changes it will bring and that technology develops in a way that serves Australians - all Australians," she said.