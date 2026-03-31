Another Cowra Festival of International Understanding has come and gone and what a year it was.

This year's festival celebrating the United Kingdom drew crowds and participation with a sense of pride felt across the community.

Cowra Mayor Paul Smith said the United Kingdom theme proved especially popular within the Cowra community.

“The 2026 Festival was a tremendous success. It was wonderful to see such strong engagement and enthusiasm throughout the event," Cr Smith said.

"We were honoured to host UK representatives, including the Deputy High Commissioner and Deputy Consul, who were both highly impressed with Cowra and the Festival."

Cr Smith said attendance at both the street procession and carnival exceeded previous years creating a vibrant and energetic atmosphere across the town.

"The carnival not only celebrated UK culture but also showcased the incredible talent we have here in our local community."

One of the standouts for this year's festival was the Festival Long Lunch which brought people together to share food, conversation and connection.

"The Festival Long Lunch was a standout addition and looks set to become a feature of future festivals.

"I am incredibly proud of the effort and spirit shown by the people of Cowra in making this year’s festival such a success,” Cr Smith added.