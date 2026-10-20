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A pipeline of possibilities

<p>The proposed site for the renewable gas facility.</p>\\n
<p>The proposed site for the renewable gas facility.</p>\\n

The proposed site for the renewable gas facility.

Cowra renewable gas project could create 127 jobs, but funding remains uncertain
Cara Kemp
October 20, 2026 • 01:00

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