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A balancing act

<p>\"It just strikes me as odd to treat someone who\\'s giving of their time in the same way as you would a paid staff,\" Cr Horton said.</p>\\n
<p>\"It just strikes me as odd to treat someone who\\'s giving of their time in the same way as you would a paid staff,\" Cr Horton said.</p>\\n

"It just strikes me as odd to treat someone who's giving of their time in the same way as you would a paid staff," Cr Horton said.

Cara Kemp
October 21, 2026 • 01:00

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