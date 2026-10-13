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A $2.1 million question

<p>\"I\\'m not talking luxuries,\" Cr Kiss said.</p>\\n
<p>\"I\\'m not talking luxuries,\" Cr Kiss said.</p>\\n

"I'm not talking luxuries," Cr Kiss said.

Cowra could receive annual funding boost under proposed overhaul
Cara Kemp
October 13, 2026 • 01:00

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