Cowra is set to benefit from a significant community upgrade, with the NSW Government committing more than $930,000 in financial support toward the redevelopment of the town’s aquatic centre as part of a broader push to support housing growth across the Central West.

The funding, delivered through the Low Cost Loans Initiative (LCLI) by the Minns Labor Government, will help support a $10 million upgrade of the Cowra Aquatic Centre, aimed at improving local infrastructure and making the region more attractive for future residents.

The project is part of a wider $1.76 million package allocated across the Central West, designed to unlock more than 2,500 new homes by helping councils deliver essential infrastructure.

The redevelopment of the aquatic centre will bring a range of modern facilities to the community, including a new 50-metre outdoor pool, a toddler and learn-to-swim pool, and an interactive splash pad for younger children.

Upgrades will also include new high-efficiency filtration and water treatment systems, improved electrical infrastructure, energy-efficient lighting, and enhanced accessibility across the site. Landscaping and general amenity improvements are also planned to create a more welcoming and functional space for residents.

The project is expected to play a key role in supporting Cowra’s growth, ensuring the town has the facilities needed to accommodate an increasing population.

Mayor Paul Smith welcomed the funding, saying it would help reduce financial pressure on the local council while still delivering important infrastructure.

“This support helps reduce pressure on ratepayers as interest costs on the Aquatic Centre loan continue to increase,” Mr Smith said.

He said the upgrade is part of a broader effort to position Cowra as an attractive place to live and work.

“Infrastructure is essential to attracting new residents and supporting growth in Cowra,” he said.

“Together with our new hospital, these investments will help make Cowra a high-quality place to live and work.”

While Cowra’s funding is focused on community infrastructure, other projects in the region include major road upgrades in Orange designed to unlock new housing developments.

Planning Minister Paul Scully said the initiative is about helping councils deliver the infrastructure needed to support growing communities.

“Whether it’s a road upgrade or an upgraded aquatic centre, we’re helping councils bring forward more new homes by cutting borrowing costs,” he said.

“We’re investing in the infrastructure that communities rely on and creating more opportunities for people to live and work in regional NSW.”

Stephen Lawrence said the funding ensures regional communities like Cowra can keep pace with demand.

“Growing communities need the right infrastructure in place so housing can keep up,” he said.

The Low Cost Loans Initiative allows councils to access financial support, with the NSW Government covering up to 50 per cent of interest costs on eligible loans. Across the state, the program has now committed more than $31 million, supporting nearly $800 million worth of infrastructure projects.