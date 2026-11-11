213km of hope

A father's emotional journey through the premature birth of his son has inspired a 213-kilometre running challenge this November, with Brendan King determined to turn one of the most difficult experiences of his life into hope for other families. Mr King is taking part in the Premmie Marathon Challenge, a nationwide fundraiser supporting premature and critically ill babies through Running for Premature Babies. Throughout November, he aims to run 213 kilometres and raise $1,000 to help fund life-saving neonatal equipment in hospitals across Australia. For Mr King, the challenge is deeply personal. His son, Tyziah, was born 10 weeks premature at just 30 weeks' gestation. "My son was born 10 weeks premature at just 30 weeks," Mr King said. "Like so many other families, we experienced the uncertainty, the emotions and the reality of having a tiny baby fighting his way through the earliest days of his life." The experience left a lasting impact on him. "As a father, there's nothing quite like watching your little boy fight battles that no baby should ever have to face," he said. "That experience has stayed with me, and it's one of the biggest reasons I wanted to take on this challenge." According to the Premmie Marathon campaign, 71 babies are born prematurely in Australia every day, with many requiring specialised care during their earliest days of life. Running for Premature Babies raises funds to provide neonatal equipment that supports the treatment of premature and critically ill newborns. For Mr King, understanding how important that care can be has made the challenge even more meaningful. "I'm hoping to turn something that was one of the most emotional chapters of my life into something positive by raising awareness, encouraging donations and supporting other families who are walking a similar journey," he said. While running 213 kilometres in a month is a significant physical challenge, Mr King hopes it will also encourage greater awareness of premature birth and the families navigating neonatal care. "These little babies are some of the strongest fighters in this world, and their families going through that journey deserve all the love and support they can get," he said. "I'm doing this to help raise awareness and hopefully make a difference, even if it's in a small way." Alongside his running challenge, Mr King hopes to use another passion to support the cause. An award-winning poet, he plans to incorporate creative writing and spoken word poetry into his fundraising efforts. "I'm also an award-winning poet, and I'd love to use my writing and spoken word poetry to tell the stories of these little fighters and the families behind them," he said. "My hope is that through this 213km challenge, I can reach people, inspire others and remind families going through the premature birth journey that they're not alone." Mr King hopes the community will support his fundraising efforts through donations and by sharing his story. According to the campaign, a donation of $71 can help provide one full day of specialised respiratory support in a humidicrib. "If anyone is able to donate, absolutely anything helps," he said. "It doesn't matter if it's five or 10 or whatever you can afford. Every little bit counts, and I'd be so grateful for your support." As an added incentive, everyone who donates to the campaign will go into a prize draw, with further details to be announced throughout November. Mr King will also document his progress as he works towards the 213-kilometre target. His goal is to honour Tyziah's journey, support other premature babies and remind families facing similar experiences that they are not alone. "Let's come together for these little fighters who deserve the biggest chance at life," he said. "Sometimes the smallest feet leave the biggest footprints on our hearts." Those wishing to support the challenge can donate via Mr King's Premmie Marathon fundraising page.