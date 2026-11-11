Social media
Home page>News>213km of hope
News

213km of hope

<p>Brendan King is running to honour his son\\'s journey and raise awareness of the challenges faced by families of premature babies. Photo: Vidal Balielo/PEXELS.</p>\\n
<p>Brendan King is running to honour his son\\'s journey and raise awareness of the challenges faced by families of premature babies. Photo: Vidal Balielo/PEXELS.</p>\\n

Brendan King is running to honour his son's journey and raise awareness of the challenges faced by families of premature babies. Photo: Vidal Balielo/PEXELS.

Father's marathon mission for premature babies
Cara Kemp
November 11, 2026 • 01:00
Updated, November 11, 2026 • 10:57

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES