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103 years young and a lifetime of happiness

<p>Gwen Downes is celebrating 103 years of life.</p>\\n
<p>Gwen Downes is celebrating 103 years of life.</p>\\n

Gwen Downes is celebrating 103 years of life.

Gwen Downes celebrated over a decade of life today
Cara Kemp
November 11, 2026 • 01:00
Updated, November 11, 2026 • 10:28

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