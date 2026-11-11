103 years young and a lifetime of happiness

A lifetime of love, laughter and cherished family memories is being celebrated in Cowra this week, as one of the town's oldest residents, Gwen Downes, marks an extraordinary milestone, her 103rd birthday. Having spent more than a century calling Cowra home, Mrs Downes has witnessed generations come and go, yet her outlook on life remains remarkably simple: happiness, good health and the love of family are what matter most. Celebrating her 103rd birthday today on Thursday, 12 November, Mrs Downes is looking forward to spending the occasion surrounded by those closest to her, although she insists there will be nothing particularly extravagant about the celebrations. "They'll be nothing special really," Mrs Downes said. "I've had a lot of birthdays." It is a modest response from a woman who has lived through more than a century of history, including enormous changes in the world around her. Born in 1923, Mrs Downes has experienced a lifetime spanning generations, technological advancements and significant moments in Australian history. Yet despite the extraordinary length of her life, she has never felt the need to venture far from the town she has always called home. Asked how long she had lived in Cowra, her answer was immediate. "All my life," she said. Mrs Downes recalled that even her moves between homes had taken place within a remarkably small area of town. "I've only moved from Logan Street to Lee Street when I got married, and then I've moved to Mulyan Street," she said. "That's only on the next corner, and I've been here ever since." For Mrs Downes, Cowra has been far more than simply the place where she was born and raised. It has provided the setting for her marriage, the raising of her children and the countless everyday moments that have shaped her life. While 103 years could provide enough memories to fill several books, Mrs Downes said the most meaningful experiences were not necessarily grand occasions or historic events. Instead, it was the happiness she had shared with her husband and family that stood out above everything else. "I've had a lovely life, a very good life, good family, and a good marriage, and all our families are very happy," she said. "I think that's what's made life go on, is your family." Her reflections offer a touching reminder that, even after more than a century, the most treasured memories are often those created with loved ones. For Mrs Downes, the strength of her family relationships has remained a constant source of comfort, support and happiness throughout her life. When asked what advice she would offer younger generations hoping to enjoy a similarly long and fulfilling life, she again returned to the importance of happiness and maintaining positive relationships. "I've just lived on as a happy life," she said. "Everyone's happy, and we've all been very good, and that's what helps you in life." Her words may be simple, but they carry the perspective of someone who has experienced 103 years of life's challenges, changes and celebrations. Perhaps one of the most remarkable aspects of Mrs Downes' milestone is that she continues to maintain her independence. At an age when many people require considerable assistance with everyday activities, she remains in her own home, carrying out her usual household tasks. It is something she recognises as a tremendous blessing. "I'm just grateful for my family and for myself, for being so well and happy," she said. "It's for me to be 103, and I'm living at home and doing my own work and everything." Her continued independence is a source of pride and gratitude, allowing her to maintain the familiar routines and surroundings she has enjoyed for so many years. Having lived in Cowra throughout her life, Mrs Downes has developed lasting connections with the people and places around her. From her early years in Logan Street to married life in Lee Street and the decades spent in Marianne Street, her story is closely intertwined with the history of the town. While the streets and neighbourhoods around her have changed over the years, her appreciation for the people who have shared her journey has remained unchanged. Looking back on her life, Mrs Downes said she felt fortunate to have been surrounded by supportive family members and friends. "All I can say is just that thankfulness that I've had my friends and family that has helped me on my way," she said. Her gratitude extends to her health, her happiness and the ability to continue living independently as she enters her 104th year. Rather than focusing on the extraordinary number of birthdays she has celebrated, Mrs Downes appears content with the life she has built and the relationships she continues to enjoy. And although her birthday celebrations may be relatively quiet, the significance of reaching 103 years is anything but ordinary. For a woman who has spent her entire life in Cowra, the milestone represents more than a century of family, friendship and memories made in the community she loves.