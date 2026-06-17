Construction has officially commenced on the long-anticipated Villa Estate development in Cowra, a major residential project expected to reshape retirement living in the region while delivering long-term economic and employment benefits.

Located on a 260 acre site bordering the nationally significant Cowra Breakout site and the iconic Japanese Gardens, the development has been described as one of the largest and most significant residential projects proposed for the region.

The project, led by Southern Regional Holdings and Aland Equity Group (AEG) in partnership with the Burbank Group, officially marked the start of construction during a commencement ceremony held on June 9, attended by local, state and industry representatives.

Stage one of the development will deliver 107 seniors living villas as part of a land lease community, with future stages potentially expanding the estate to as many as 900 to 1,000 dwellings.

According to Burbank NSW CEO Mark Brown, the project is designed to deliver far more than housing alone.

“The Villa Estate Cowra project is a residential development, basically it’s retirement living,” Mr Brown said.

“The first stage of the project is 107 detached homes, meaning new individual homes, fully landscaped turnkey options.”

But the long term vision stretches beyond housing, with plans for a broader mixed use precinct featuring wellness and recreational infrastructure.

“Alongside it will be the wellness centre, sporting complex, community centre,” he said.

“There’s a lot of thought that’s gone into this.”

Future plans include therapy pools, pickleball courts, health and wellness facilities, and a mixed use precinct incorporating medical, retail and commercial services, aimed at supporting an ageing population and attracting downsizers and over-50s buyers seeking a regional lifestyle.

Mr Brown said Cowra’s growing profile and existing infrastructure investment made the town an attractive place for large-scale development.

“Given the growth that you’re already experiencing through the upgrades to the hospital, the aquatic centre, we understand there’s a need for more housing at a base level,” he said.

The Yarrabilly precinct, where Villa Estate will be situated, has been identified as a unique opportunity for regional retirement living due to Cowra’s tourism appeal, lifestyle offering and proximity to key attractions.

Importantly, developers say the project has been deliberately designed to maximise local participation and economic benefits.

“Right from the very beginning, Burbank and Aland came together, we weren’t interested in the project unless it involved the Cowra community,” Mr Brown said.

To achieve that, local contractors and suppliers are already being engaged in the delivery of works.

“We’re using local tradies and local suppliers,” he said.

“Companies like Bryan’s Concrete, Lee Brown is our major partner in building it, Cowra Plumbing, local stores, it was very important to us that we engaged locally.”

Mr Brown said Burbank had spent significant time building relationships within the community before construction commenced.

“As the builder, we don’t predominantly build in Cowra, so I, as general manager, visited Cowra probably up to 10 times to get to meet the local community, the local suppliers,” he said.

“It was the one non-negotiable that we had to be mindful of local people and for them to be involved in the overall project, and they are very heavily involved.”

The development is also expected to stimulate broader economic activity, creating demand for additional retail and services as Cowra grows.

“What this will do over time is drive growth in Cowra,” Mr Brown said.

“I guess through your mayor talking about additional retail stores, things like that are going to be needed moving forward.”

Developers also hope the project will attract retirees from metropolitan areas such as Canberra and Sydney who are seeking a more affordable lifestyle.

“We’re encouraging people retiring from Canberra or Sydney who can’t afford to stay in those areas to come down,” Mr Brown said.

“It’s a little bit more affordable.”

The first stage is expected to begin construction before Christmas this year and is anticipated to take approximately 70 weeks to complete.

However, the broader estate will unfold over many years.

“This project could be 10 years,” Mr Brown said.

While the scale of the development has drawn attention, Mr Brown said the biggest long term focus remains community wellbeing and amenity.

“The biggest picture is around the wellness centre and the sporting precinct,” he said.

“People from the general public will have access.”

For Burbank, the project also represents an opportunity to contribute to regional housing supply during a time of broader housing pressures.

“Burbank is very proud to come to Cowra and share our expertise,” Mr Brown said.

“We are very committed to the Cowra region.”