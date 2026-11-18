Four years after devastating floods tore through Eugowra, the reopening of its historic museum and restoration of community facilities are highlighting the ongoing recovery across the Cabonne region.

The reopening of the Eugowra Historical Museum and Bushranger Centre marks more than the restoration of a much-loved local attraction, reflecting broader efforts to rebuild community infrastructure, preserve local heritage and strengthen resilience.

The $497,908 restoration was officially celebrated during a visit by NSW Minister for Recovery Janelle Saffin, who travelled to the Central West to mark the fourth anniversary of the November 2022 floods.

Delivered by Cabonne Council through the jointly funded Australian and NSW Government Community Assets Program, works included structural repairs, electrical wiring and accessibility improvements.

Member for Orange Phil Donato said the museum held the stories that shaped the town's identity.

“The museum holds the stories that forged Eugowra’s identity, and seeing its doors open again is a credit to the volunteers, the museum committee and everyone who worked to save and restore its collection,” Mr Donato said.

The milestone coincided with the opening of the $1.03 million restoration of Eugowra Memorial Park, featuring a new adventure playground, flood-resilient amenities, accessible pathways and upgraded landscaping.

Other projects delivered through the $25 million Community Assets Program include restoration of Molong Hockey Field, Eugowra Pool, Eugowra Sportsground lighting, Eugowra Showground improvements and refurbishment of the former Eugowra preschool.

The projects form part of 21 community infrastructure initiatives across Cabonne, Forbes, Lachlan and Parkes.

Cabonne Mayor Kevin Beatty acknowledged the volunteers, contractors and residents involved in restoring the museum.

“The reopening of the Eugowra Historical Museum and Bushranger Centre is a significant milestone for the community and another important step forward in Eugowra’s recovery,” Mr Beatty said.

Alongside infrastructure projects, the NSW and Australian Governments are continuing the $40 million Resilient Homes Program Central West.

The program supports flood-affected homeowners through voluntary buybacks and financial assistance to raise, rebuild, relocate or retrofit homes.

Across the program, 446 applications have been received, with 396 home assessments completed.

Twenty-one voluntary buybacks have been approved, 17 accepted and 13 properties settled, while 160 Resilient Measures grants worth $9.4 million have been approved.

The next recovery stage will involve residents having a say in the future use of land acquired through voluntary buybacks.

A four-week consultation period opens Monday, November 16, inviting Eugowra and Cabonne residents to help determine how the land could benefit the community while managing flood risks.

Community workshops will be held in Molong on Wednesday, November 25, and Eugowra on Thursday, November 26, with consultation closing December 12.

Minister Saffin said recovery was producing tangible results but stressed the importance of community involvement.

“Recovery is a marathon, not a sprint, but we are seeing real results,” she said.

Four years after the floods, restored community facilities demonstrate progress across Cabonne, while ongoing housing support and land-use consultation highlight that recovery remains a continuing process.