Cowra will become the centre of Australia's veteran motoring community in September, with more than 80 historic vehicles and 185 participants, family members and friends arriving for the 2026 National Veteran Vehicle Rally.

Hosted by the Veteran Car Club of Australia NSW, the rally will run from Sunday, 6 September to Saturday, 12 September, using Cowra as its base for six days of trips throughout the Central West.

Every vehicle taking part is more than 100 years old, representing some of the earliest years of Australian motoring. The oldest expected entrant is a 1908 Cadillac, while the youngest include a 1918 Buick and 1918 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Some vehicles have undergone extensive restorations to return them to authentic condition, while others remain largely original. Despite their age, they will be driven throughout the rally rather than transported between destinations.

Cowra residents will have several opportunities to see the vehicles, beginning with registration at the Cowra Antique Vehicle Clubrooms at the Cowra Railway Station on Sunday afternoon.

The touring program begins on Monday with a journey to Woodstock and Carcoar, returning via Mandurama and Belubula Way.

On Tuesday, participants will travel through Greenthorpe to Grenfell, where the vehicles are expected to be parked between approximately 12.30pm and 3pm.

Wednesday will provide participants with a free day to explore Cowra and its attractions, while Thursday's route will take the rally through Gooloogong to Canowindra for lunch, a town walk and a visit to the Age of Fishes Museum.

The final driving day on Friday will see participants travel to Wyangala Dam for lunch before returning to Cowra, with the rally concluding on Saturday.

The event is expected to provide an economic boost for Cowra, with more than 185 rallyists and their families and friends using the town as their base for almost a week.