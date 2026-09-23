After returning to Cowra Rugby Union following a couple years away, Chris Miller has capped off a memorable season by receiving one of the club’s highest individual honours.

Miller was named the 2026 recipient of the Jack Berry Award, recognising the Cowra Eagles’ most valuable player, following a season in which he balanced his roles as player and coach of the Second Grade side and helped guide the team all the way to a grand final.

For Miller, however, the award was less about individual achievement and more a reflection of the teammates, senior players, emerging talent and supporters who surrounded him throughout the year.

“It’s obviously incredibly humbling and I'm extremely proud,” Miller said.

“Not only of myself, but of my teammates and the club as well.”

The recognition came as a genuine surprise.

Miller said he had not gone into the presentation expecting to hear his name called, instead approaching the season with the simple goal of giving everything he could whenever he took the field.

“Truth be told, I was [surprised],” he said.

“It wasn’t expected, but ... I basically tried to play every game as best I could.”

Miller’s season was not necessarily one that appeared destined for an MVP award from the outset.

He described his start to 2026 as relatively slow, with limited appearances early in the campaign before becoming increasingly involved as the season progressed.

“It was a slow start, I guess," he said.

"I didn’t really play too many games.

“But as the season went on, I realised I had a bit to contribute.”

That contribution also required Miller to negotiate the unusual challenge of being both a coach and player.

By the middle of the season, he said he realised there were moments when the best way to lead the side was not through instructions from the sideline, but through his own performance on the field.

“I realised halfway through the season that I needed to show the way rather than coach the way, I guess,” Miller said.

That approach helped Miller and the Second Grade Eagles build towards one of their most memorable achievements of the season, reaching the grand final.

Cowra eventually fell short of securing the premiership, but Miller said simply getting the side onto the grand final stage remained one of his favourite memories from the year.

“Getting to the grand final was pretty special, to be honest,” he said.

“Would have been lovely to win it, but ... to be the first men’s grade team to make the grand final, that was pretty special.”

Miller was quick to share the credit for his own development and performances.

He identified several senior Eagles as important influences throughout the season, including Jackson Moodie, Scotty Batey and Henry Chamberlain.

“I learnt a lot on their part of how we should play and how we can improve in the game,” he said.

At the same time, Miller found himself occupying the other side of that relationship as he worked with the next generation of Cowra players.

He particularly highlighted Steve Worthington and Hugh “Huey” Breen as younger players he enjoyed helping throughout the year.

“Then obviously the pattern of trying to influence the younger people coming through as well,” Miller said.

“People like Steve Worthington and Huey Breen, they were great to work with and try and teach as well.”

That mixture of experienced players passing knowledge down to younger teammates was part of what made the season particularly rewarding for Miller.

His connection to the Eagles also made receiving the Jack Berry Award more significant.

Miller had spent several years away from the club for personal reasons before eventually returning, making his recognition at the end of 2026 something he did not take lightly.

“It’s quite special, to be honest,” he said.

“I had a couple of years away from it just for personal sort of reasons, I guess.

“To come back and then receive this award and receive this acknowledgement, yeah, it means the world.”

While the award carries Miller’s name for 2026, he repeatedly returned to the same point when reflecting on his achievement, rugby is impossible without the people around you.

He said the success of an individual player could not be separated from the teammates who trained, played and worked alongside them each week.

“Obviously, words can’t describe it,” Miller said.

“Without the teammates, without First Grade, without our women’s side as well, we don’t have a team and we don’t have a club.

“It means the absolute world, and it means a great deal to individuals, and it means a great deal to the community.”

That appreciation extended beyond the playing group.

Miller thanked those who supported the Eagles throughout the season, recognising that the people on the sidelines and behind the scenes remained an important part of the club.

“Without them, we don’t have a club,” he said.

“As always, thank you to our supporters of the club.”

Exactly what Miller’s role and the club’s ambitions will look like in 2027 remains to be determined.

With the Eagles still to hold their AGM and complete a review of the season, Miller was reluctant to make predictions about what would come next.

“That’s yet to be decided, to be honest,” he said.

“We’ve still got to have an AGM.

"We’ve still got to go through a bit of a season review, I dare say.

“So, yeah, that’s to be decided.”

For now, the Jack Berry Award provides a fitting conclusion to Miller’s return season with the Eagles.

It recognises his own performances, but in Miller’s eyes it also represents something much larger, a Second Grade side that reached a grand final, senior players who continued to lead, younger players beginning to make their mark and a Cowra Rugby Union Club he was proud to call home again.