The spirit of remembrance, reconciliation and friendship was on display at the Cowra Japanese Garden as the community gathered for the traditional May Weir Morning Tea marking the 82nd Anniversary of the Cowra Prisoner of War Breakout.

The annual event honours the extraordinary compassion shown by local farmer Mrs May Weir, who provided scones and tea to escaped Japanese prisoners of war who arrived at her farm following the breakout on 5 August 1944.

Held following a series of commemorative ceremonies across Cowra, including the Peace Bell Ceremony and official wreath-laying services at the Australian and Japanese War Cemeteries, the morning tea provided an opportunity for reflection on how a tragic wartime event has evolved into an enduring symbol of peace and reconciliation.

Music played an important role in start of the celebrations, held at the Cowra Japanese Garden, with Atsuko Aria and members of the St Raphael’s Catholic School Choir, accompanied by music teacher Lisa Flanagan, performing ‘A Message of Love’. Their performance was praised by dignitaries as a moving display of respect, talent and cultural connection.

Shadow Minister for Veterans’ Affairs Michael McCormack attended the commemorations and highlighted the significance of the gathering.

“The morning concluded with the traditional May Weir morning tea, where scones and tea were served in remembrance of the kindness Mrs May Weir showed to escaped Japanese prisoners who came to her farm during the breakout,” Mr McCormack said.

The event recognised the deep friendship that has developed between Australia and Japan over the decades, with Consul-General of Japan in Sydney Mr Osamu Yamanaka reflecting on the strength of the relationship between the two nations in his address.

Mr Yamanaka spoke of the 50th anniversary of the Australia–Japan Basic Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation, commonly known as the NARA Treaty, which was signed in 1976. The treaty established a framework for closer cooperation between Australia and Japan, strengthening ties across areas including trade, culture, education, science and regional security.

The anniversary was a fitting reminder of the remarkable journey from conflict during the Second World War to the strong partnership and friendship shared between the two countries today, a transformation reflected in Cowra’s own story of reconciliation.

The commemorations welcomed students from Seikei High School, including Principal Naoto Senda, as well as Miharu Uchikawa, who is undertaking a year-long exchange at St Raphael’s Catholic School.

The act of enjoying scones and tea has become a symbol of friendship and reconciliation between Australia and Japan with students at Seiki High School recently hosting their own morning tea with scones.

“We are excited to continue to foster Australian Japanese relations through the student exchange program, as these students are our future.” Mr Senda said.

The May Weir Morning Tea remains one of Cowra’s most significant commemorative traditions, recognising an act of kindness that helped shape the town’s international reputation as a place of peace and reconciliation.

The 82nd Anniversary program was delivered through the efforts of the Cowra Breakout Association, Cowra Council, community organisations and volunteers, including Mayor Cr Paul Smith, Deputy Mayor Nikki Kiss and committee members who helped ensure the commemorations were conducted with dignity and respect.

More than eight decades after one of the largest prisoner-of-war escapes in history Cowra continues to share a message of understanding, forgiveness and friendship with the world.