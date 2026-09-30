A man has been charged after an alleged stealing from a pharmacy in the state’s Central West this afternoon.

About 2pm, Friday, 25 September, officers attached to Chifley Police District responded to reports of a stealing at a pharmacy on Railway Lane, Cowra.

On arrival, police were told a man allegedly entered the business and walked behind the counter, where he demanded prescribed medication and threatened staff.

The man allegedly left with the prescribed medication which he failed to pay for.

A short time later, investigators attended a home on Jindalee Circuit, where they arrested a 53 year old man.

During a search of the property, police allegedly located and seized the stolen medication and an amount of methylamphetamine.

He was taken to Cowra Police Station, where he was charged with demand property with menaces with intent to steal and possess prohibited drug.

He was refused bail to appear before Bail Division Court 4 on Saturday, 26 September.