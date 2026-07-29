The Cowra Magpies Youth League side has continued its impressive march towards the finals, defeating the Manildra Rhinos 30-0 in another commanding defensive display that further cemented the team's reputation as one of the competition's toughest defensive outfits.

Playing at Jack Huxley Oval on Sunday, 26 July, the Magpies crossed for six tries while keeping Manildra scoreless, extending a remarkable defensive run that has become the hallmark of their undefeated campaign.

Coach Marc McLeish praised the team's performance, saying while there were a few areas to tidy up in attack, the players once again delivered where it mattered most.

"They were good again, very, very good in defence," McLeish said.

"There were a few execution problems there, but that's something we can fix in training."

Cowra's points came through Curtis Bell, Phillip Ingram, Harry Beale, who scored a double, Nate Gunn and Max Azzopardi, while Ingram successfully converted three of his attempts at goal.

Although the scoreboard suggested a comfortable victory, McLeish said the Rhinos were a far tougher opponent than their ladder position indicated and deserved respect throughout the contest.

"The middle of the game was pretty tough," he said.

"They're a better team than their position on the table says.

"They're always dangerous, so we had to make sure we weren't disrespecting the opposition, and I thought we handled that well."

The coach said the Magpies' success throughout the season has been built around a simple game plan focused on discipline, patience and executing the fundamentals rather than trying to force opportunities.

From the opening rounds of the competition, the team has concentrated on playing structured football, trusting that opportunities will naturally present themselves if they complete their sets and remain patient.

"We set out to play very basic footy and have a simple, structured way of thinking about the game," McLeish said.

"That puts you in good stead to take any opportunities that open up.

"They're very good at that now.

"We put a little bit of ball on the ground and pushed a few passes on the weekend, but those little execution issues can be fixed at training."

Another major factor behind Cowra's success has been the team's growing mental toughness, something McLeish believes continues to separate his side from the rest of the competition.

"I think once again it was just that mental toughness," he said.

"They're really, really good with that at the moment."

McLeish also credited the strength of the Magpies' bench, saying the club's depth has become a significant advantage as the season progresses.

"Obviously we have a pretty deep bench as well, and we were able to rely on our bench," he said.

"In fairness to a lot of the teams we've been playing, that's probably our biggest advantage at the moment.

"Our bench runs deep and our bench players can all play."

Despite keeping Manildra scoreless, the Rhinos created several genuine attacking opportunities throughout the contest, forcing Cowra to defend their own line on multiple occasions.

McLeish said those moments highlighted the commitment his players have developed to protecting their try line.

"We were challenged again," he said.

"They had their scoring opportunities, and we defused them.

"Once again, I was very pleased with that.

"It's just their desire to keep that nil defensive scoreline that we've promised ourselves each week."

That defensive mindset has become one of the defining features of the Magpies' campaign.

McLeish revealed Cowra has conceded just six points across its last five or six matches, a statistic he believes reflects the team's commitment to doing the hard work without the football.

"Our commitment to our defence is the biggest takeaway again," he said.

"I sound like a broken record, but it's the key to what we're doing.

"We've conceded six points in the last five or six games, which makes any coach happy."

With finals fast approaching, McLeish said the greatest reward has been watching the players fully embrace the team's philosophy.

He believes the group now understands why sticking to the basics has been so successful and trusts the process, even when they build large leads on the scoreboard.

"They've done it because they now believe in it," he said.

"They understand it.

"It's very hard for young players to be 30 points in front in a game and still maintain that discipline.

"They're doing that because they understand it and believe in it now, and that's very comforting coming into the finals."

With another comprehensive victory behind them and their defensive standards continuing to set the benchmark across the competition, the Magpies enter the finals series full of confidence, knowing the foundations of their success have been built on discipline, resilience and an unwavering commitment to defence.