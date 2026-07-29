The Cowra Magpies League Tag side has made a major statement ahead of the Woodbridge Cup finals series, overcoming the Manildra Rhinos 20-14 in a clash at Jack Huxley Oval on Sunday.

The victory was more than just another two competition points, with Manildra having established themselves as one of the toughest teams to defeat on their home ground in recent years.

For the Magpies, the win represented a significant milestone and showed they have developed into a genuine finals threat after producing a determined second-half comeback against one of the competition’s benchmark sides.

Speaking on behalf of League Tag coach Liam Cairns, Cowra Youth League coach Marc McLeish said the result was a major achievement for a side that has continued to improve throughout the season.

“I think without knowing for sure, I think Manildra haven’t been beaten on their home ground for a long time,” McLeish said.

“So not just Cowra, it was a really huge statement by the girls on the weekend.

“If you have a look at the table, the distance between third place and fourth place means it has definitely been a three team competition, and the Magpies have really snuck up on the competition and laid out a pretty solid statement on Sunday that they’re the real deal.”

The Magpies were forced to fight their way back into the contest after Manildra gained momentum during the opening half.

After Cowra opened the scoring, the Rhinos responded strongly and took control of the scoreboard, heading into the halftime break with a six to eight point advantage.

However, rather than allowing the deficit to dictate the result, the Magpies showed composure and resilience to turn the match around in the second half.

“They came from behind,” McLeish said.

“Manildra got out to a bit of a start.

"Cowra did score first, but Manildra came back and put a little bit of a gap on them.

“They hit halftime probably six to eight points ahead, but they showed a lot.

“With a team like Manildra to be leading at halftime, teams in years gone past would have probably put the cue in the rack and just said, ‘well, they’ve got us’.

“But the girls really dug deep and came out in the second half and put together a second half display that was something to remember.”

Cowra’s ability to stay composed under pressure was a key factor in securing the victory, with the side relying on teamwork rather than individual brilliance to break down the Rhinos’ defence.

McLeish said the Magpies’ willingness to play for each other was one of the most pleasing aspects of the performance.

“I think it was just their desire to play footy,” he said.

“They really played for each other.

“While there were some individual performances there, I think it was a really strong team effort where they were moving through the line across the park.

“They weren’t relying on one particular part of the field, they just kept playing with energy and came out with the result.”

Several players stepped up when the match was in the balance, with Hallie Haines and Danielle Spence playing important roles in creating attacking opportunities.

McLeish said both players were able to lead from the front while still keeping the focus on the wider team effort.

“There were a couple of line breaks there from the likes of Hallie Haines and Danielle Spence,” he said.

“While it’s not to isolate those two, they certainly led from the front.

“But they weren’t just playing as individuals.

"They took the team with them.

“A lot of opportunities were created through their communication and their ability to take that team forward with the pace they were taking.”

The biggest challenge for the Magpies was not physical, but mental, with the side needing to overcome the pressure of facing a team that has traditionally been one of the strongest in the competition.

McLeish said the ability to respond after falling behind was a sign of the confidence and belief the group has built throughout the season.

“Absolutely mental challenges that they were faced with,” he said.

“When a team like Manildra, who have been the benchmark of League Tag in the Woodbridge Cup for many years, gets ahead, it can be difficult.

“To cross that psychological barrier of being behind at halftime and being behind on the scoreboard was a huge one.

“They really believed in themselves, and it’s a testament to what they’ve built this year.”

The Magpies are now likely to face Manildra again when the finals series begins, with Cowra expected to finish second or third on the ladder.

While the win provides confidence heading into September, McLeish said the team understands there is still plenty of work ahead.

“There’s still a long way to go,” he said.

“Even though their regular season is finished, the chances of them finishing second or third are pretty high.

“It will likely be Manildra that they play again in the first week of the semis, but now they’ve got that edge in their own mind.

“I think they can go deep into the finals and be very much a chance of taking this out if they play the same sort of way.”

With a statement victory over one of the competition’s toughest opponents, the Magpies have shown they are no longer just making up the numbers, they are a genuine contender when the finals arrive.