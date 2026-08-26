The Canowindra Show will return on 24 and 26 September, bringing together livestock competitions, equestrian events, machinery, entertainment and family activities for a big weekend celebrating the region’s agricultural heritage.

The 2026 show will open on Friday, 25 September, at 4pm, with visitors able to enjoy an evening program featuring the Canowindra Pony Club Day, Cobley Pavilion judging, prime sheep and wool judging and children’s games from 5.30pm.

The licensed bar will be open throughout the evening, with Bathurst band Wildcard taking to the stage from 7pm.

The action will continue from 8am on Saturday, 26 September, with a full day of competitions and entertainment planned across the showground.

Among the highlights will be the Farmers Sheep Dog Challenge from 8.30am, horse ring events, poultry judging, stud beef cattle judging and Australian British Breeds sheep judging.

Visitors can also watch woodchopping, a vintage tractor pull, shearing competition and dog high jump, while the car, ute and bike show will showcase a range of vehicles.

Families will be able to enjoy face painting, an animal nursery and market stalls, with the official opening of the show scheduled for 11am.

Canowindra Show Society president Jacob Moriarty said the annual event remained an important part of the local community.

“The Canowindra Show is a celebration of our agricultural heritage and the strong community spirit that makes our district special,” Mr Moriarty said.

“Whether you're interested in livestock, horses, machinery, live entertainment or simply looking for a great family day out, there's something for everyone at this year's show.”

Mr Moriarty said the society was grateful to the volunteers, sponsors and exhibitors who helped bring the event together each year.

“Their dedication ensures this tradition continues for future generations,” he said.

The society is also encouraging new volunteers and committee members to get involved.

“The show relies on the support of passionate local people and becoming involved is a great way to contribute to the community, learn new skills and help keep this important event thriving,” Mr Moriarty said.

With competitions, entertainment and attractions spread across two days, organisers are expecting the Canowindra Show to once again provide an opportunity for the community to come together while showcasing local agriculture and country life.

The full 2026 Canowindra Show program, including competition schedules and exhibitor information, will be released shortly.

The Canowindra Show will be held on Friday, 25 September, from 4pm and Saturday, 26 September, from 8am, with the official opening at 11am on Saturday.

Tickets, program updates and information about volunteering are available through the Canowindra Show Society website.