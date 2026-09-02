Small businesses across Cowra are being celebrated for the important role they play in the local community, with residents encouraged to nominate a business that has gone above and beyond.

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has opened nominations as part of NSW Small Business Month celebrations in October, providing Cowra residents with an opportunity to recognise the businesses and people who contribute to the strength of the local community.

Successful nominees will receive a certificate of recognition and a visit from Ms Cooke, who will also share their story across her social media channels.

For Cowra, where small and family owned businesses contribute significantly to the local economy and community life, the initiative offers an opportunity to acknowledge the people behind the shopfronts, cafés, trades and professional services.

Claire Marshall, Executive Officer of the Cowra Business Chamber, said recognition could be particularly meaningful for local operators who often worked behind the scenes.

“Many local operators work quietly behind the scenes, going above and beyond for their customers, their staff, and the wider community,” Ms Marshall said.

“Being acknowledged shines a light on their hard work, resilience, and contribution to Cowra’s character and economic wellbeing.”

Ms Marshall said recognition also reminded business owners that their contribution extended beyond the commercial side of running a business.

“It reminds business owners that what they do matters, not just commercially, but socially and culturally,” she said.

Ms Cooke said small businesses were central to keeping regional communities thriving.

“Small businesses create jobs, support community events, sponsor local sporting teams, provide countless services we rely on every day, and are truly the heartbeat of our towns,” she said.

“This is an opportunity for our communities to give back by recognising the hardworking business owners and staff who consistently go the extra mile for their customers and for our region.”

Ms Marshall said recognition from customers and the wider community was vital to the success of small businesses.

“Small businesses thrive on relationships, trust, and community connection,” she said.

“When customers take the time to recognise a business, it reinforces confidence, boosts morale, and encourages continued investment in quality service and local engagement.”

She said celebrating individual businesses could also have a broader impact across the local economy.

“Community recognition also helps strengthen the business ecosystem as a whole; when one business is celebrated, it uplifts the broader network around it,” Ms Marshall said.

The nomination campaign is open to a broad range of businesses, including Cowra cafés, retailers, tradespeople, professional services and family-run enterprises.

Ms Cooke said the initiative was an opportunity to highlight the people who help give regional towns their character.

“Whether it's the café that knows your coffee order, the retailer who always delivers exceptional service, or even a local tradie you can always count on, every nomination helps shine a light on the people who make our communities special,” she said.

“I want to help proudly share their stories with the wider community, so more people can discover and celebrate the great work they're doing.”

With nominations closing on September 30, Ms Marshall encouraged Cowra residents to think about the businesses that had made a difference to them or the wider community.

“If a local business has made a positive impact on your day, your family, or our community, now is the perfect time to acknowledge it,” she said.

“A nomination is a simple gesture, but it carries enormous weight for the people behind our small businesses.”

“Your recognition helps celebrate the heart of Cowra; the makers, retailers, service providers, and everyday operators who contribute to the prosperity and spirit of our region. If someone has made a difference to you, let them know.”

Nominations close 30 September.