A growing backlash against the NSW Government's preschool funding reforms has intensified, with six major not-for-profit early childhood providers warning that $150 million in cuts could threaten existing services, increase childcare fees and affect approximately 125,000 children across the state.

The concerns come as Cowra Early Childhood Services Cooperative Ltd prepares to lose approximately $115,000 annually in operational funding for its existing long daycare preschool program under the government's proposed changes.

An alliance of six early childhood organisations has accused the Minns Labor Government of prioritising the construction of 100 new long daycare centres while withdrawing funding from preschool programs already operating in existing services.

The alliance, comprising KU Children's Services, Goodstart Early Learning, Gowrie NSW, BFS Children's Services, SDN Children's Services and Uniting NSW/ACT, issued a joint statement on 14 November calling for the government to reverse the cuts.

The organisations claim the proposed $150 million reduction in funding for preschool programs delivered through long daycare centres could affect approximately 125,000 children, representing 72 per cent of preschool children and their families.

They argue that the government's commitment to establish 100 additional long daycare centres, expected to accommodate approximately 8,000 children, will not compensate for the financial pressure placed on existing services.

KU Children's Services Chief Executive Officer Chris Legg accused the government of undermining the accessibility of early childhood education.

"We are appalled by the Minns Government's attempts to mislead families," Mr Legg said.

"The fact is the Minns Government is slashing funding for the long day care services that families already rely on for their children to access preschool."

"You cannot claim to be making early learning more accessible by building 100 centres, while ripping away existing funding for services families depend on."

Under the Universal Preschool Funding Program, changes to existing funding arrangements are intended to expand access to early childhood education, including through increased support for three-year-old children, additional inclusion funding and measures aimed at improving affordability.

However, providers have questioned whether the government's broader investment commitments will adequately support services already delivering preschool education to thousands of families.

The distinction is particularly significant for long daycare providers, which deliver preschool education alongside extended childcare hours relied upon by working families.

Unlike standalone community preschools, long daycare services often provide care throughout the working day, making them an important option for parents balancing employment and family responsibilities.

The alliance claims approximately 80 per cent of working families rely on long daycare for their children to access preschool education.

Goodstart Early Learning Chief Executive Officer Dr Ros Baxter warned that removing operational funding from existing services could have serious consequences.

"The Minns Government's cuts to preschool in long day care will have serious consequences for thousands of families across the state," Dr Baxter said.

"Building 100 centres will not come close to offsetting the impact of the cuts to existing centres."

"Centres that families already rely on will be forced to shut down or raise their fees, heaping more pressure on families that they do not deserve."

The warning reflects concerns already being raised in Cowra, where the local early childhood provider has identified a substantial reduction in funding from January 2027.

Cowra Early Childhood Services Cooperative Ltd General Manager Libby Ewing-Jarvie confirmed the organisation had been preparing for the removal of an operational payment previously provided to support preschool programs within long daycare settings.

"We knew that there would be cuts coming, and we made sure that our budgeting for 2027 didn't include what we knew we weren't going to get back," Ms Ewing-Jarvie said.

"For us in total, in our long daycare preschool setting, we will lose about $115,000 annually."

The reduction relates to the removal of the program payment, which has helped services cover operational expenses including educator wages, professional development and educational resources.

Under the existing arrangements, long daycare preschool providers receive both a program payment and a fee relief payment.

While the program payment is being discontinued, the fee relief component provided to families will remain.

"The fee relief payment remains in place," Ms Ewing-Jarvie said.

"The cuts here favour the family and do not favour the long daycare service."

The distinction means families may continue receiving direct assistance with childcare fees while the services delivering preschool education face reduced operational funding.

For Cowra Early Childhood Services, the financial implications are particularly significant because staffing accounts for approximately 78 per cent of operating costs.

Ms Ewing-Jarvie said the organisation had previously used operational funding to help manage expenses and limit the extent of fee increases passed on to families.

Without that support, the service would need to identify alternative ways of covering its costs.

"Where we've been able to reduce the increase of fees for families to help offset costs, because we've had this operating funding, we are going to be in a position where, ultimately, in increments over time, fees will need to increase in long daycare," she said.

"We're going to have to find the missing funds from somewhere."

The NSW Government has maintained that its proposed new centres will target communities where childcare places are limited or existing services cannot meet demand.

The expansion is intended to improve access to early childhood education, particularly in areas where families face difficulties securing suitable care.

However, the alliance argues that increasing overall capacity should not come at the expense of existing services.

Gowrie NSW Chief Executive Officer Nicole Jones called for greater transparency about how the changes would affect children, families and providers.

"The Minns Government's announcement of 100 new centres stands in stark contrast to its decision to cut funding for high-quality preschool programs in long day care, which thousands of families already rely on," Ms Jones said.

"The Minns Government needs to be transparent about the impact of these decisions on children, families and the sector."

For many families, the availability of long daycare is closely connected to their ability to maintain employment, particularly where alternative childcare options are limited.

This can be especially important in regional communities, where parents may have fewer services to choose from and providers may face additional challenges recruiting qualified educators.

If existing services increase fees or reduce their operations, families could face greater difficulties accessing care that meets their working arrangements.

Uniting NSW/ACT Director Communities Dr Andrew Montague warned that the proposed cuts could compound existing cost-of-living pressures.

"Families are under enormous pressure right now," Dr Montague said.

"The last thing they need is to face a fee rise, or having their early learning centre shut down, but that is the reality they face if the Minns Government's $150 million funding cuts go ahead."

"If the Minns Labor Government truly wants to make early learning more accessible for families, they will stop the funding cut to preschools in long day care."

The alliance has called on Premier Chris Minns to reverse the proposed funding reductions and engage directly with not-for-profit providers delivering preschool programs through long daycare.

For Cowra Early Childhood Services, the funding changes have also raised concerns about staffing arrangements.

Ms Ewing-Jarvie said the organisation had traditionally sought to employ educators above minimum staffing requirements to provide additional support for children and staff.

"Ideally, for us, we have to date always staffed above ratio, which would mean a third person becomes available in that room to support staff and to support children," she said.

"But this new funding model does not allow for that, which means we need to be more resourceful."

The loss of operational funding could make it more difficult for services to maintain additional staffing arrangements, particularly where educators are needed to support children with additional learning or developmental requirements.

Ms Ewing-Jarvie also expressed concern about the potential implications for staff wellbeing.

"We need to keep a closer eye on the wellbeing of staff," she said.

"We always look after our staff, but it becomes more challenging when staffing numbers are restricted."

The local organisation is also preparing to open a new community preschool in Term 2, 2027, creating additional uncertainty as it works through the government's revised funding arrangements.

Unlike the existing long daycare program, the new community preschool has not previously received community preschool funding.

Its financial position therefore cannot be directly compared with previous allocations, and the organisation is still assessing how the new funding model will apply.

The program includes potential geographical and needs-based loadings, which may provide additional assistance to services supporting children from disadvantaged backgrounds or with additional needs.

"Our geographical location does attract loading on top of standard funding arrangements," Ms Ewing-Jarvie said.

"The cohorts of children that attend, there are some that we will receive additional funding for, so that we can educate and care for them."

However, the organisation will need to assess enrolments, staffing requirements and operating costs before determining whether the new preschool's funding will be sufficient.

Community preschool providers have also raised concerns about potential reductions under the revised model, with the Independent Education Union NSW/ACT highlighting services forecasting substantial losses.

A parliamentary petition sponsored by NSW MP Judy Hannan has called for the funding model to be reviewed, citing concerns about staffing, educational programs, operating hours and the financial viability of some services.

The government has introduced transitional funding arrangements for eligible community preschools facing reductions, although the previously outlined provisions were limited to 2027.

While sector advocacy has reportedly prompted discussion about extending existing funding arrangements, the precise terms of any new government commitment remain unclear, including whether Cowra's projected $115,000 reduction will be reversed or deferred.

The NSW Coalition has signalled an intention to reverse the funding cuts if elected at the next state election, adding a political dimension to the ongoing debate.