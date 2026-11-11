Cowra Little Athletics has begun the season with a bang, coming into their fifth week, the regions youngest athletes have been putting their personal bests to the test.

Three young athletes have delivered an impressive performance at the Kooringal-Wagga Athletics Carnival, overcoming hot and windy conditions to secure a collection of medals and personal achievements against a field of more than 300 competitors.

Held in Wagga Wagga on Sunday, 8 November, the carnival attracted a strong turnout of junior athletes, with Sophia Veney, Tate Veney and Ebony Whitton representing their club across a range of track and field events.

Despite challenging weather conditions, the trio produced outstanding results, combining for five gold medals, five silver medals and two bronze medals.

Tate Veney was among the standout performers, claiming three gold and three silver medals in the 11 Years Boys division.

Competing in six events, Tate demonstrated his versatility across jumping, throwing and hurdles disciplines.

He secured first place in long jump, high jump and discus, with his long jump victory also coming in a feature event at the carnival.

Tate continued his success with second-place finishes in triple jump, javelin and the 80m hurdles.

His triple jump performance was particularly rewarding, with the young athlete recording a new personal best while claiming the silver medal.

Ebony Whitton also enjoyed a successful carnival, securing podium finishes in all six of her events in the 12 Years Girls division.

Ebony claimed two gold medals in the throwing events, finishing first in both discus and shot put.

She added two silver medals to her tally with runner-up performances in the 80m hurdles and triple jump.

Her strong showing continued in the jumping events, where she secured bronze medals in both long jump and high jump.

With six medals from six events, Ebony demonstrated her ability to compete across multiple athletics disciplines, producing consistent results throughout the carnival.

Meanwhile, Sophia Veney represented the club in the Tiny Tots age group, participating in three events as she continued developing her athletics skills.

Sophia took part in long jump, the 50m sprint and the 70m sprint, gaining valuable experience at the carnival.

Her participation added to a successful day for the travelling team, with all three athletes representing their club across a variety of events.

The carnival's large turnout provided an opportunity for the young competitors to test their abilities against athletes from other areas while gaining further competition experience.

Hot temperatures and windy conditions added an extra challenge, particularly for competitors taking part in field events, but the conditions did little to deter the trio.

Across the day, Tate and Ebony collected a combined 12 podium finishes, while Sophia gained experience competing in the Tiny Tots division.

With multiple gold medals, a new personal best and strong performances across track and field, the event marked another successful outing for the three young athletes.