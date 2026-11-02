After losing every cent paid towards a replacement van when a supplier went into liquidation, the Canowindra Lions Club has rallied community support to get back on the road.

Lions Club President Mick Schaefer said the club had faced a significant setback when the company originally contracted to supply the van went into liquidation, leaving the organisation out of pocket with no way to recover its money.

“The biggest challenge was the first van that we ordered, the company went into liquidation, and we lost every cent we'd paid them, with no recourse in getting any of that back,” Mr Schaefer said.

The loss was a major blow to the volunteer organisation, but the generosity of the Canowindra community helped the club get back on track.

Mr Schaefer said donations ranged from as little as $5 to larger contributions, with local businesses and community members helping the club rebuild its funds.

Support also came through a grant secured with assistance from the office of Federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee, with the funding helping the club continue its efforts to purchase another van.

“It was a real kick in the guts, losing the first van, and it set us back probably 18 months to get to the point where we could afford to purchase another new one,” Mr Schaefer said.

“It's a great community, the Canowindra community, and they get behind not just Lions, everything,” he said.

One story that particularly resonated with Mr Schaefer involved a local man who had received help from the Lions Club over 35 years ago.

The club had provided the man with a small loan to help finish building his house for his children.

Now in his 90s, the man returned to donate what he could towards the new van.

Mr Schaefer said the van would be used at team penning events, clearing sales and driver reviver operations, as well as other community gatherings.

The club also hopes to have the vehicle available for events such as the Christmas street party and street parades.

Among its local commitments, the club assists families whose children have opportunities to compete in sporting events away from home, helping ease some of the financial pressure on parents.

The club also supports local schools and is heavily involved in the Canowindra High School cooking competition, which brings together students and invites participation from surrounding schools.

Mr Schaefer, who has been a Lions member for just over four years and is serving his second term as club president, said the organisation brought together members ranging from their 30s through to their 80s.

He encouraged anyone considering volunteering to get involved with an organisation or cause that interested them.

Mr Schaefer said retirees often had more time to contribute, but encouraged people of all ages to consider how they could support their community.

“If people are thinking of giving some time, it doesn't really matter what organisation it is, just jump on board,” he said.

The Canowindra Lions Club new van will out in action this month hosting the East Coast Leisure Riders who have been visiting Canowindra for the past 30 years.

The visit is another opportunity for the club to put its new vehicle to use and continue supporting the community that helped it recover from a costly setback.