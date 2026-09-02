Cowra's Brady Kurtz has added another world title to his growing list of achievements after helping Australia claim a historic Speedway World Cup victory in Warsaw.

Australia ended a 24 year wait for Speedway World Cup gold with a dominant performance in the 2026 BOLL FIM Speedway World Cup Final at PGE Narodowy last Saturday, triumphing in front of more than 40,000 fans.

Kurtz played a leading role in the victory, finishing as Australia's highest scorer with 11 points as the Roos amassed 38 points to comfortably secure the world title.

The Cowra product ultimately had the honour of sealing Australia's victory, racing to second place in heat 19 to put the result beyond doubt.

It delivered Australia's first Speedway World Cup gold medal since the nation topped the podium at Peterborough, England, in 2002.

Reflecting on the achievement following the meeting, Kurtz said representing Australia on one of speedway's biggest stages was something he had dreamed about since childhood.

"As a kid, there was nothing cooler than watching our country's best riders wear the Team Australia suit at the World Cup," Kurtz said.

"To think that now it was our time... I couldn't be more proud and honoured."

The victory continues a remarkable period for Australian speedway, with the Roos completing a unique double of the sport's world team titles.

Australia entered Warsaw as the reigning FIM Speedway of Nations champion after winning the 2025 title in Torun, Poland, last October.

For Kurtz, the latest success also comes as the Cowra rider continues to establish himself among the world's elite, entering the World Cup as the world No.2.

Despite his individual contribution in Warsaw, Kurtz placed the emphasis firmly on the collective effort behind Australia's long-awaited triumph.

"What a team we had, and what a privilege to be a part of it," he said.

"The boys and our teams were prepared, ready, and determined to get this over the line."

Kurtz also highlighted the sacrifices made by Australian riders competing thousands of kilometres away from home throughout the European speedway season.

"10,000 miles from home, what every Australian rider sacrifices to be here in Europe is something most nations will never truly know," he said.

"Thank you to the whole Australian squad, our teams in the pits, and Lemo in charge.

"Thank you to everyone who was in the stadium and everyone watching from home."