Cowra field archer Ken Hutchinson is aiming to add another international achievement to his record, with a place at next year's world championships in Germany now in his sights.

The experienced archer, who has accumulated an impressive 2 world championship medals, is recently competed at the State Australian Bowhunters Association Titles in Tumut.

The weekend’s performance in the NSW Field Archery Championships could help put him in contention for one of nine Australian places at next year's world championships.

Having previously stepped away from competitive shooting for several years, Hutchinson has returned to the sport and quickly worked his way back into A Grade.

“I haven't shot for years, but my recent scores shot me straight back into A Grade, which was pretty good,” he said.

Hutchinson is now looking to build on those results over the next 12 months as he works towards potentially representing Australia in Germany in October 2027.

The competition is conducted through the Australian Bowhunters Association and involves shooting at paper targets featuring animal images and scoring zones.

Hutchinson describes the sport as being a bit like “golf in the bush”, with competitors walking between targets and taking shots across varying terrain, including uphill and downhill shots.

If selected, the trip to Germany would mark another chapter in a remarkable competitive career.

Hutchinson has previously won world championship titles in 1995 and 2001, with his 2001 victory coming in the inaugural three-dimensional target section.

He has since accumulated 4 world championship medals, as well as silver and bronze medals in other events.

His achievements have also earned recognition closer to home, with Hutchinson previously named Cowra's Sportsman of the Year in 1997.

His return to competition has prompted discussion about the importance of recognising the achievements of local athletes, particularly given the number of Cowra sportspeople competing at state, national and international levels.

For now, Hutchinson's focus is on the next 12 months of competition and preparation.

With nine Australian positions available for the world championships, he has put his hand up for selection and will use upcoming competitions to improve his scores and strengthen his campaign.

The world championships are expected to be held in Germany in October 2027, with competitors competing within their respective divisions.

“You're not competing against everyone,” Hutchinson said.

“You're only competing against people in your division.”

After decades of success in the sport, Hutchinson is hoping his latest comeback can take him back onto the international stage.