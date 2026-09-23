Cowra Senior Soccer Club’s Karly Woods may have walked away from the 2026 grand final without the premiership she wanted, but her individual performance did not go unnoticed.

Despite Cowra’s Women’s A Grade side falling short in its bid for a third consecutive premiership, Woods was named Player of the Match following an impressive performance that saw her make crucial defensive plays before taking on an enormous responsibility during the penalty shootout.

Receiving the honour was particularly significant given Woods was part of the losing side, with team manager Courtney Booth saying the recognition demonstrated just how much the young Cowra player had stood out throughout the decider.

“It is fairly unusual for a player from the losing side to win Player of the Match, so it just goes to show how much she impressed those who watched her,” Booth said.

For those within the Cowra camp, however, Woods stepping up on the biggest stage came as little surprise.

“Karly is always consistent, she is reliable and we knew she would step up in the grand final,” Booth said.

“She was consistently a key player throughout the whole game and made some really great defensive moves that kept us in the game.”

Those defensive efforts became particularly important during a dramatic contest in which Cowra was forced to fight its way back from a 3-0 deficit.

The defending premiers refused to allow their hopes of completing a three-peat to disappear, eventually turning the deficit into a 4-3 advantage before the match ultimately progressed to a penalty shootout.

It was there that Woods was asked to take on an entirely different role.

Cowra goalkeeper Linda suffered a broken wrist after saving the first penalty, leaving the side needing someone to step into goal in the middle of the shootout.

Woods answered the call.

“And then stepping up to goalkeep in a penalty shootout is a massive thing for her to do,” Booth said.

Already one of Cowra’s key performers throughout the match, Woods suddenly found herself standing between the posts with a grand final on the line.

It was an unenviable task, particularly for an outfield player unexpectedly thrown into goal during one of the most pressure filled moments possible.

For Booth, the performance encapsulated many of the qualities Woods had consistently brought to the side throughout 2026.

“She brings consistency, reliability and her energy,” she said.

Those qualities had not emerged only during the grand final.

Booth said Woods had been an impressive contributor across the entire season as Cowra navigated a rebuilding year following the departure of several regular players from its previous premiership-winning squads.

“Karly had a great season and I think I speak on behalf of all the girls when I say how impressive she has been all year,” Booth said.

Her grand final recognition provided a bright spot on what was otherwise a heartbreaking day for the Cowra women.

After winning consecutive premierships, the side entered the decider with an opportunity to make it three in a row.

Instead, they were left to process the disappointment of a penalty shootout defeat after mounting an extraordinary comeback and then losing their goalkeeper to injury at a crucial moment.

Yet even amid that disappointment, Woods’ Player of the Match honour provided recognition for an individual performance that demanded attention regardless of the final result.

Her willingness to take responsibility when her team needed her most was particularly indicative of the faith Cowra has in the young player.

And with Woods still early in her senior career, Booth believes the performance could be a sign of much more to come.

“I think it shows how much potential Karly has given she is still so young,” Booth said.

“We definitely can’t wait to see what she can do next season.”