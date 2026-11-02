Local golfers have dominated the 2026 Cowra Junior Open, with David Kang claiming the boys' championship and Pippa Newham successfully defending her girls' title.

Held at Cowra Golf Club on Sunday, 1 November, the annual tournament brought together junior golfers for a day of competition, with local players securing several of the major honours.

Proudly sponsored by Allan Gray & Co, the event featured boys' and girls' scratch competitions alongside the boys' nett division.

In the boys' scratch competition, David Kang claimed the championship with a round of 76, finishing two strokes ahead of Beau Stapleton from Yass Golf Club.

Stapleton carded a 78 to secure runner-up honours, but it was Kang who emerged victorious to claim the 2026 boys' title.

The girls' scratch competition also produced a local victory, with Pippa Newham successfully defending her 2025 championship.

Newham recorded a round of 94 to finish five strokes clear of Willa Seears, who secured second place with a score of 99.

The result marked another successful outing for Newham, who returned to the tournament determined to retain the title she claimed the previous year.

Her back-to-back victories were among the highlights of the day, adding to the success enjoyed by Cowra's junior golfers.

Local players also performed strongly in the boys' nett competition, with Jake Melhuish taking out first place with an impressive nett 61.

Hudson Turnewitsch finished runner-up with a nett 73, completing the major results from the tournament.

The competition provided an opportunity for junior golfers to test their skills against players from other clubs while gaining further tournament experience.

With Kang and Newham claiming the two scratch championships, the event was particularly successful for the host club, which celebrated strong performances from its local representatives.

Cowra Golf Club thanked all the junior golfers who participated, along with visiting players, parents and supporters who contributed to the tournament.

The club also acknowledged Casey Thompson from Central West Juniors On The Move for attending and supporting the event.

Special thanks were extended to Allan Gray & Co for sponsoring the 2026 Junior Open and helping make the competition possible.

With another tournament completed, Cowra Golf Club is looking forward to welcoming junior golfers back in 2027.

For Kang and Newham, the event provided an opportunity to celebrate their respective championship victories, while Melhuish's nett win added to a successful day for Cowra's emerging golfing talent.