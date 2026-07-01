When Essential Energy powerline worker Jack De Freitas drives around his hometown of Cowra, he can’t help but point out the jobs he has delivered.

The 22-year-old newly crowned Western NSW Apprentice of Year has an infectious enthusiasm when it comes to his job.

Every power pole, wire and restored connection is a reminder of why he chose a hands-on career close to home.

“I’m a sucker for driving past jobs I’ve done and going “I did that!”. I love it,” he said.

“I love getting up in the morning because I know we’re going to be out there working hard for our community and making sure the lights stay on.”

For Cowra Depot Senior Operations Supervisor Tom Sheridan, that passion goes a long way to explaining why Jack won the prestigious apprentice award, putting him on the path to being a state finalist.

“I put him up for the award because he has such an amazing can-do attitude and is so mature for his age,” Tom said.

“He deserves every accolade because he just wants to get out there and make a difference for our customers every day. We’re all really proud of how well he has done.”

Jack’s career path could have been very different. In another life, he would be a physiotherapist.

He was sporty, had the grades and made the cut for university. It seemed an obvious choice.

But Jack wanted something more hands-on - a job outdoors, where every day was different and the work mattered to his community.

“I wanted to do something where, at the end of the day, I actually saw the physical result,” he said.

“I love getting out and helping get the power back on for people when something goes wrong. It’s a great feeling.

“I’ve had people come out and thank us for the work we are doing – people who offer cups of tea while we are working. That’s the country for you and that’s why I love what I do.”

Jack had always felt the pull of the electrical industry through his grandfather, Ken, who spent more than 20 years in the industry.

“He was a big inspiration and one of the reasons why I went down this path,” he said.

“He passed away recently but I think he’d be proud that I won the award. I still can’t believe that I won it.”

Jack was born in Cowra but grew up in Canowindra.

He said his apprenticeship with Essential Energy had allowed him to get a start in an industry that would provide a fulfilling career but that was still close to family and friends.

He completed his apprenticeship in May 2025.

With applications now open for Essential Energy’s 2027 apprenticeship program, Jack hopes other young people in Cowra and Canowindra will consider the same path.

Two powerline worker positions are available at the Cowra depot.

“I couldn’t recommend the apprenticeship any more highly. The team is great to work with and I’ve had a massive amount of support,” he said.

For Jack, being recognised for his hard work as an apprentice is wonderful, but the real award comes when he drives around the community and sees what his skills can deliver.

Applications for the 2027 apprenticeship program close 12 July.

To find out more or apply, visit essentialenergy.com.au/apprentices.