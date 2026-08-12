Last Wednesday attendees gathered for official wreath-laying ceremonies at both the Australian and Japanese War Cemeteries, honouring those who lost their lives during the events of 5 August 1944.

The major commemoration began at the Australian War Cemetery, where attendees recognised those who died during military training at the local camp and the four Australian servicemen who lost their lives during the breakout and subsequent recapture efforts: Private Ralph Jones GC, Private Benjamin Gower Hardy GC, Private Charles Henry Shepherd, and Lieutenant Harry Doncaster.

The ceremony included a wreath-laying service attended by community leaders, government representatives, Japanese diplomatic officials, local schools, youth organisations, and community groups, followed by the Last Post, the Ode of Remembrance, and Reveille.

A second ceremony was held at the Japanese War Cemetery, which was established in 1964 following discussions between Japanese Embassy officials and Cowra Shire Council.

The cemetery contains the remains of Japanese nationals who died in the Cowra Breakout, attacks on Darwin, and other Australian internment and prisoner-of-war camps.

The ceremony emphasised the mutual respect shown to the war dead and the strong relationship that has developed between Cowra and Japan over the decades.

A symbolic Senbazuru, consisting of 1,000 origami cranes and representing peace, longevity, and hope, was presented by members of the Cowra Youth Council.

Wreaths were laid by representatives from local government, the Australian Parliament, the Japanese Consulate-General, the Embassy of Japan, schools, community organisations, and veterans' groups.

The event concluded with a Buddhist ceremony led by Rev. James Wilson Tetsuyu and a performance of A Message of Love by Japanese soprano Atsuko Aria.

The anniversary ceremonies served as a powerful reflection on the costs of war while celebrating the enduring peace, reconciliation, and friendship that have emerged from one of Australia's most significant wartime events.