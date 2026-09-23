There’s a lot to love about Cowra, and now is your chance to help make the heart of our town even better.

Nominations for Cowra Council’s CBD Committee close tomorrow, and Council is encouraging passionate locals to put their hand up and have a genuine say in the future of our town centre.

This is your last chance to get involved!

Cowra’s CBD is more than a place to shop.

It’s where we grab a coffee, catch up with friends, support local businesses, attend events, welcome visitors and enjoy many of the everyday moments that make our community special.

As Cowra continues to grow and evolve, Council wants to ensure local voices are part of the conversation about what comes next.

The CBD Committee will support the ongoing renewal and revitalisation of the town centre, bringing together local ideas and perspectives to build on what we already love about Cowra while exploring opportunities to make our CBD even more vibrant and welcoming.

Council is seeking Expressions of Interest for one Business Representative and one Community Representative.

You don’t need special qualifications or previous committee experience, just a genuine interest in Cowra, a willingness to contribute and ideas about how we can make our CBD the best it can be.

Whether you’re a business owner, a regular CBD visitor, a passionate local or simply someone with a fresh perspective, we’d love to hear from you.

Don’t miss your chance to have a seat at the table and help shape what comes next for Cowra.

Nominations close 5pm tomorrow, Friday 25 September.