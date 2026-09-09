A new medical practice designed to accommodate up to eight doctors and three nurses is expected to open in Cowra before the end of 2026, with its owners hoping to help address the town's healthcare workforce needs.

Doctors Marlon and Anusha Kotikawatte are behind the new practice, which will operate from 100 Darling Street and primarily provide general practice services.

Dr Marlon Kotikawatte confirmed the practice is being established independently by the couple, without other partners or a corporate entity involved.

"My wife and I, Dr Marlon and Dr Anusha, there are no other partners or corporate entities involved," Dr Kotikawatte said.

While an exact opening date has not yet been locked in, the pair remain on track to begin operating this year.

"Yes, we still expect to open before the end of 2026, but we do not have a specific opening date yet," Dr Kotikawatte said.

The size of the planned practice could eventually allow a significant number of health professionals to work from the Darling Street facility.

"The practice is designed to accommodate eight doctors and three nurses," Dr Kotikawatte said.

"We also intend to hire specialists and allied health professionals in the future."

General practice will initially be the primary focus, while the longer-term plans for specialists and allied health professionals could broaden the range of healthcare services available from the facility.

However, having the capacity for eight doctors does not mean all of those positions will necessarily be filled when the doors first open.

Recruitment remains the major challenge facing the owners as they work towards establishing the practice.

When asked whether the new service was intended to help address existing GP and health workforce shortages in Cowra, Dr Kotikawatte said it was.

"Yes, though recruitment remains our biggest challenge," he said.

Attracting doctors and other health professionals to regional communities has been an ongoing issue across the sector, and the Kotikawattes' plans leave room for the Cowra practice to grow if additional professionals can be recruited.

The proposed practice first became public through Cowra Council's Six-Month Review to 30 June, which revealed Council had been liaising with the owners of a new medical practice expected to open later in 2026.

Dr Kotikawatte said local organisations had provided assistance during the planning process.

"The Cowra Council and Cowra Hospital have been very helpful in providing valuable insights," he said.

The practice will add another primary healthcare service to Cowra at a time of significant development in the town's health sector.

For Dr Marlon and Dr Anusha, the immediate task is now progressing towards opening the doors while tackling the challenge of building the workforce needed for the practice to reach its full capacity.

If recruitment allows, the longer-term vision extends beyond general practice, with specialists and allied health professionals also planned for the facility.

For now, the couple's target remains clear, to establish the new practice at 100 Darling Street and begin welcoming patients before the end of 2026.