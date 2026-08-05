Community groups and councils across the Central West are being encouraged to start planning events for older residents, with applications now open for the NSW Seniors Festival Grant Program 2027.

For communities like Cowra, Canowindra, Woodstock and Wyangala, the funding presents an opportunity for local organisations, neighbourhood centres, service clubs, libraries and volunteer groups to collaborate on events celebrating the contributions of older residents.

The NSW Government is offering a share of $200,000 in funding to support activities during the 2027 NSW Seniors Festival, which will run from 1 to 14 March 2027.

The program aims to help older people stay active, connected and engaged in their communities.

Eligible organisations can apply for grants of between $2,000 and $5,000, while local councils can apply for up to $10,000 to deliver larger-scale community events. Applications close at 4pm on Wednesday, 12 August 2026.

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke is encouraging councils, community organisations and local groups across the electorate to seek funding opportunities to run an event in 2027.

The 2027 Seniors Festival will run from March 1 to 14 with the theme ‘Discover, Connect, Celebrate’, showcasing the valuable contributions seniors make to communities while providing opportunities for social engagement and participation.

Ms Cooke said the grants presented a fantastic opportunity for local groups to create meaningful experiences for older residents.

“Our seniors are the heart of our communities," Ms Cooke said.

"They volunteer their time, share their knowledge and help make our towns stronger and more connected.

“I encourage all local groups and organisations throughout the Cootamundra electorate to consider applying for this funding and developing events that bring people together and celebrate the contribution of older people.”

The NSW Seniors Festival is the largest celebration for seniors in the southern hemisphere and supports older people to stay active and connected with their

communities.

“We know there are countless local groups doing outstanding work to support seniors across our region, and these grants help turn great ideas into memorable

community events,” Ms Cooke said.

“Whether it’s a community expo, cultural activity, health and wellbeing program, or an event that simply brings people together, I encourage organisations to put forward

an application.”

The grants can be used to fund a wide range of activities, including concerts, art exhibitions, workshops, social gatherings, cultural celebrations, fitness programs, intergenerational projects and educational events that encourage seniors to participate in community life.

Previous Seniors Festival events across regional NSW have included morning teas, community expos, music performances, history talks, exercise classes, garden tours, creative workshops and multicultural celebrations.

The NSW Seniors Festival is the largest event of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere and celebrates the role older people play in families and communities while promoting healthy ageing and social inclusion.

Community organisations interested in applying can find eligibility guidelines and application details on the NSW Government website.

Funding applications close on Wednesday, 12 August, giving groups just a few weeks to develop proposals for events to be held during the March 2027 festival.