The Cowra Magpies Youth League side has capped off a remarkable 2026 season in the best possible way, claiming the Woodbridge Cup premiership with a commanding 42-8 victory over the Oberon Tigers at Sid Kallas Oval on Sunday, 30 August.

Cowra saved one of its biggest performances of the year for the 10.30am decider, running in seven tries and restricting Oberon to just two as the Magpies' season ;ong emphasis on defence, teamwork and their tight knit playing group paid off on the biggest stage.

After a scoreless opening 14 minutes, Nate Gunn broke through for Cowra in the 15th minute before Curtis Bell crossed just a minute later and Lachlan Tarrant added another in the 21st.

Gunn completed his double in the 27th minute before Harry Beale crossed in the 33rd, giving the Magpies five first half tries and firm control of the contest.

Oberon continued to fight and was rewarded when Fergus May crossed in the 45th minute, but Cowra quickly shut down any hopes of a comeback, with Beale scoring his second in the 48th minute before Bell completed his double in the 57th.

Joe Ryan added Oberon's second try a minute later, but by then the premiership was safely in Cowra's hands.

Phillip Ingram's accuracy with the boot ensured the Magpies made the most of their opportunities, converting all six of his attempts and adding a penalty goal to complete the 42-8 scoreline.

Gunn, Bell and Beale each finished the grand final with two tries, while Tarrant also crossed as Cowra spread its scoring across the side.

The 34 point victory provided a fitting conclusion to a campaign built around a formidable defensive record, with the Magpies having conceded fewer than 80 points across the regular season before producing another strong defensive showing in the decider.

After months of work from the players, coaches and everyone involved with the Youth League side, the final whistle confirmed Cowra as the 2026 Woodbridge Cup Youth League premiers.

The Cowra Magpies have capped off an undefeated season with their first Woodbridge Cup premiership, producing what coach Marc McLeish described as their best performance of the year to defeat the Oberon Tigers 42-8 in the Youth League grand final.

Playing the decider in front of a home crowd at Sid Kallas Oval on Sunday, August 30, Cowra ran in seven tries and restricted Oberon to just eight points to complete a remarkable 2026 campaign.

For McLeish, the first emotion after the final whistle was relief after the pressure that came with taking an unbeaten record into the biggest game of the season.

"I've got to say, I was sort of more relieved at the start before excited that we got through it," McLeish said.

"That undefeated tag comes with its anxieties as far as coming into grand final days, but look, they were mistake free and clinical.

"They were very, very good on the day.

"I'm very, very proud of them."

Despite what eventually became a commanding 34-point victory, Cowra was forced to withstand a physical opening from an Oberon side determined to spoil the Magpies' perfect season.

The opening 15 minutes remained scoreless before Nate Gunn finally broke through for Cowra.

Once the Magpies found their way across the line, the game quickly began to open up.

Curtis Bell scored just a minute later before Lachlan Tarrant crossed in the 21st minute. Gunn added his second in the 27th minute, giving Cowra four tries in the space of 12 minutes.

"I expected them to be good, but Oberon got out of the blocks very, very hard, as we knew they would," McLeish said.

"They were very, very physical in that first 20 minutes or so, and the Cowra boys were patient and they sort of weathered the storm.

"Then the floodgates opened and they controlled the game for the rest of it."

Harry Beale added Cowra's fifth try in the 33rd minute as the Magpies took control of the decider.

McLeish believed it was Cowra's rapid second try which proved particularly important after the Tigers had thrown everything at the Magpies during the opening exchanges.

"It was probably not the first try, but the second try that sort of broke their spirit a little bit," he said.

"You could see the game opening up there.

"But look, to Oberon's credit, even in the last minute they just kept coming back at us and kept asking questions of us, and to Cowra's credit, they had the answers."

Oberon eventually broke through Cowra's defence through Fergus May in the 45th minute, but the Magpies' response was almost immediate.

Beale crossed for his second three minutes later before Bell completed his own double in the 57th minute.

Oberon's Joe Ryan scored in the 58th minute, but by then the premiership belonged to Cowra.

Phillip Ingram was faultless with the boot, converting all six of his attempts and kicking a penalty goal to complete Cowra's 42 point performance.

While the Magpies' attack delivered on grand final day, their defence had been the foundation of their success throughout the year.

Cowra conceded fewer than 80 points during the regular campaign and built its season around a collective defensive approach.

Even after including the finals series, McLeish said the Magpies conceded fewer than 90 points across their entire season.

"To concede less than 90 points in a season, including the semis and grand final, is quite an achievement and something they can be very proud of," he said.

"But look, the way they've played all year, we've got a very good team, yes, but it's the way they've played and the way they've been so cohesive."

That team-first approach was something McLeish believed separated the Magpies throughout their undefeated campaign.

He pointed to the Woodbridge Cup Player of the Year voting, where despite Cowra's dominance as a team, no Magpies player featured among the top individual contenders.

"For an undefeated team not to have players in that top end of the Player of the Year awards, it just means that they're a unit; they're not relying on individuals," he said.

"There's so much to be proud of this year."

The Magpies' ability to remain composed under pressure was another feature McLeish believed had developed considerably as the season progressed.

"Our focus all year has been don't panic," he said.

"Our focus all year has been remain calm and stay in our space.

"We know what we're capable of.

"We know what we have to do when we get out there."

That discipline was evident on grand final day, with McLeish estimating his side made fewer than five errors throughout the match.

"We really got better as the year went on in staying in what we wanted to do and playing our game and our game only," he said.

Even with Cowra holding a sizeable advantage, McLeish was reluctant to believe the premiership was secured until the closing stages.

The Magpies lost Jet Cummings to a leg injury shortly before half time, while Gunn had entered the match carrying an injury.

"I was a little bit optimistic right up until probably 10 minutes to go, where I thought, 'We're probably okay here'," McLeish said.

When the final whistle eventually sounded, the players could finally celebrate a season in which they had carried the pressure of being undefeated all the way to the premiership.

"They were happy, they really were," McLeish said.

"Part of the win is just seeing how they enjoy the win.

"I wanted this so badly for those boys.

"They've done the hard work, and they celebrated it the way you should."

McLeish also credited the wider coaching and support group for the role they played throughout the campaign, including assistant coach Jackson McLeish and the team surrounding the young players.

However, he said the greatest credit belonged to the players themselves.

"They've been a very easy group to coach," he said.

"They've been happy to learn.

"They've been happy to play boring footy, basically, to get to the point that we got to.

"To have a team so young, and most of them are first year boys, they really put the work in.

"They learned all year, and they got better and better, and I think their best game for the year was on grand final day. I really do."

The 42-8 victory carries significance beyond the Youth League side, delivering Cowra its first premiership since joining the Woodbridge Cup.

"It's our first bit of silverware for the Woodbridge Cup for our time in the Woodbridge Cup as a club, from a premiership point of view," McLeish said.

"We've got a couple of minor premiership shields, and so it's the beginning of something for us.

"We hope a lot of these boys hang around, and they're the future of our first grade side, obviously.

"It's a very big thing for our club."

The occasion was made even more significant by Cowra hosting the grand final, with a large crowd filling Sid Kallas Oval to watch the Magpies finish their undefeated campaign with the premiership trophy.

"Regardless of only having one grade in, I think we've got plenty to be proud of out of yesterday as well," McLeish said.

After an entire season built around defence, patience and playing as a unit, the Magpies saved their most complete performance for when it mattered most.

For McLeish, it is a premiership unlikely to be forgotten quickly.

"I think we'll be talking about this one for a few weeks anyway."