Cowra's unique place in the relationship between Australia and Japan has been showcased to an international delegation of emerging leaders, reinforcing the town's significance well beyond its borders.

Last week, the Cowra Japanese Garden and Cultural Centre hosted a delegation participating in the Japan–Australia Dialogue and Exchange (JADE) program, coordinated by the United States Studies Centre at the University of Sydney and supported by the Japan Foundation.

Chairman of the Cowra Japanese Garden and Cultural Centre Board, Bill West, said the visit formed part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the Basic Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation between Australia and Japan.

"The program is designed to cultivate the next generation of strategic experts on the Australia–Japan relationship," Mr West said.

"The delegates are younger, mid-career professionals from a range of backgrounds who are already contributing to that relationship through government, finance, defence, academia and international affairs."

The delegation included participants based in Australia, Japan, the United States and across Asia.

Their professional backgrounds ranged from the Bank of Japan and Japan's Department of Defence to academic researchers, including a doctoral student studying in New York on a Japanese Government scholarship.

Leading the group was Shizuka Takada, a research associate with the United States Studies Centre.

During their visit to Cowra, delegates toured the Cowra Japanese Garden and Cultural Centre, the Cowra Prisoner of War Camp site, the Japanese War Cemetery and other locations central to the town's shared history with Japan.

Mr West said the visit was designed to provide delegates with a deeper understanding of Cowra's remarkable story and its continuing importance in strengthening international ties.

"It was an opportunity to give them an overview of the Cowra–Japan relationship and the important role Cowra plays, not just locally, but at a state and federal level in the broader relationship between Australia and Japan," he said.

"For many of the delegates, it was their first visit to Cowra, and for some it was also their first visit to Australia. It was a wonderful opportunity to showcase Cowra, its history and its ongoing contribution to international friendship and reconciliation."

The program combines educational visits with research opportunities, mentorship from senior experts at the United States Studies Centre and discussions with key industry and government stakeholders, helping participants develop a long-term understanding of the strategic partnership between Australia and Japan.

The visit also carried a strong local connection.

Former Cowra resident Mark Baillie and his wife, Robin, joined the delegation.

Mr Baillie's father, John Baillie, served as treasurer of the original committee responsible for establishing the Cowra Japanese Garden and Cultural Centre, while Mark Baillie later served as Chairman of the United States Studies Centre.

The visit highlighted Cowra's continuing international profile as a place where history, reconciliation and cultural exchange come together, ensuring the town remains an important destination for those seeking to understand one of Australia's most enduring international friendships.