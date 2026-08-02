By Cowra Garden Club, Carole Doyle

The next meeting for the Cowra Garden Club will be at 6pm Thursday, 6 August 2926 in the Senior Citizen rooms, Railway Street next to Woolworths.

Guest speaker will be Jim Cooley who will give a presentation on on fertilizers so gardeners here is your opportunity to gather information on the different fertilizers for your gardens and if you are using the correct fertilizer for different plants.

This meeting is also the Annual General meeting so we look forward to a large attendance with new ideas.

The last July meeting Monica Langfield from the Department of Primary Industries was the guest speaker.

Monica gave a most interesting presentation on her challenging trek of the Kokoda Trail.

This was an incredible task and the preparation for months in the lead up to such a challenging adventure , then complete every muddy, raining and slippery step of the way with heavy footwear and clothing is a master feat.

More than ever the realisation of the Australian Troops who fought in such treacherous conditions for our country Australia were so gallant and brave .

President Heather Kiely presented Monica with a gift of appreciation.

Thank you to member Helen Troy who provided a tasty pumpkin and pea and ham soup enjoyed by everyone.

Supper will be served will be served at this meeting , everyone welcome.