For local dancer Tahlia Newton, dance has always been closely connected to home, family and culture.

The proud Wiradjuri woman grew up in Cowra and began dancing at a young age with local Aboriginal dance group Dinawan’s Connection, while also learning through cultural practices and traditions shared by her family.

Years later, that early connection to dance has taken Tahlia beyond the Central West, where she is continuing her training and developing her skills while maintaining the strong cultural foundations she grew up with.

Tahlia is now a returning student completing her Certificate III studies at the National Aboriginal and Islander Skills Development Association (NAISDA), and is encouraging other young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people from Cowra to consider applying for the organisation’s 2027 intake.

For Tahlia, dance was part of her life from an early age.

“I started dancing with Dinawan’s Connection when I was really little down there,” she said.

“I just go there after school and then just cultural dance with my family since before I can remember, really.”

Those early experiences in Cowra provided the foundation for a journey that has since introduced Tahlia to new forms of dance, people and communities from across Australia.

Her decision to continue her training with NAISDA was also influenced by her family, having seen other relatives attend the organisation and the opportunities it provided them.

“What inspired me was my family and seeing other family that have gone to NAISDA and where it's taken them,” Tahlia said.

While her training has taken her away from Cowra, Tahlia said one of the most important parts of her journey has been maintaining and strengthening her connection to culture.

Before attending NAISDA, Tahlia's dance experience had largely centred around cultural dance. Moving into formal training exposed her to styles and techniques she had not previously encountered.

“The classes are very different,” she said.

“I hadn't done anything except for cultural dancing before NAISDA, so it was a bit of a shock, but I enjoy it.”

Alongside learning different styles of dance, Tahlia has also had the opportunity to learn about Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures outside of her own.

Through cultural experiences and residencies, she has travelled to different communities and spent time learning on Country, gaining an understanding of different clan groups, kinship systems and cultural practices.

“It strengthened it by taking me to communities all across Australia,” she said.

“I get to know and learn kinship from different communities and clan groups that aren't my own.”

One of the highlights of Tahlia's time has been taking part in cultural residencies, where students spend extended periods with communities and learn directly from Traditional Owners and Cultural Tutors.

She recently returned from a residency connected with the Gama Festival, an experience she said she would not have had otherwise.

“They take us out to community for about a week and a half, two weeks, and go out on Country and learn,” she said.

“We've been learning in class, in person, and we recently just got back from a cultural residency earlier last week.

“I would not be able to go to these places if it wasn't for NAISDA.

“It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

For Tahlia, however, the significance of her journey extends beyond dance itself.

Growing up in a regional community like Cowra has remained an important part of who she is, while her experiences outside the region have allowed her to meet people she otherwise may never have crossed paths with.

“It's people from all over Australia, so I never would have met the people that I've met and the friends that I've made,” she said.

“They're really genuine connections.”

Tahlia's experience also highlights the opportunities available to young people from regional communities who may not always see a career in the arts as an achievable pathway.

She believes young people from Cowra who have an interest in dance, performance or the creative industries should consider stepping outside their comfort zone and exploring opportunities beyond their hometown.

“I feel like definitely do it,” Tahlia said.

“It opens so many more doors being up near the city and just more opportunities.”

NAISDA is currently accepting applications for its 2027 intake, with applications closing on August 31.

The organisation, which is celebrating its 50th year, offers training pathways for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students across dance and, from 2027, live production and technical services.

For Tahlia, the journey began much closer to home, in Cowra, surrounded by family, culture and a local dance community that helped foster her passion from a young age.

Now, as she continues to build her skills and experiences across Australia, she hopes other young people from the region will be willing to take the same first step and see where their own passions might take them.