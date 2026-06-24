The 2026 NSW Dorset Championships were successfully held on Friday 19 and Saturday 20 June at the Cowra Showground, bringing together leading breeders and quality Dorset sheep from across the state for another highly competitive year of judging and exhibition.

The event continues to be a key fixture on the agricultural calendar, showcasing excellence in Dorset breeding and attracting strong industry participation.

The championships 2026 show were described as another successful staging of the championships, with strong entries and high quality stock presented across all categories.

Judging duties for the event were led by George Carter, with Elliott Bangert serving as Associate Judge for the Saturday program.

Their assessments covered a wide range of exhibits, with careful consideration given to structure, breed standards, and overall presentation.

The event was coordinated by organiser Roger Traves, who oversaw the smooth running of the two day program at the Cowra Showground.

Top honours for the championships went to Tattykeel, with the stud achieving significant success across multiple categories.

The Grand Champion Ram was awarded to Tattykeel 250085, which also claimed the prestigious title of Supreme Exhibit for the 2026 show.

In the ewe section, the Grand Champion Ewe award was presented to Tattykeel 250104, further highlighting the stud’s strong performance throughout the competition.

The Supreme Exhibit was formally presented in front of judges, sponsors, and exhibitors, with Judge George Carter and Associate Judge Elliott Bangert joined by major sponsor Mark Liebich from Bromar Engineering.

The winning animal was led by handler James Gilmore, representing Tattykeel Poll Dorsets from Oberon, in a presentation that marked one of the highlights of the event.

The championships once again demonstrated the strength of the Dorset breed within the region and the continued commitment of breeders to improving quality and standards.

Exhibitors and organisers alike praised the professionalism of the judging panel and the strong community support that underpins the annual event.