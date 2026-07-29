The Cowra Magpies First Grade side has been left searching for answers after a disappointing 34-10 loss against the Manildra Rhinos, with coach Craig Jeffries admitting the performance was well below the standard expected from a team fighting for a place in the Woodbridge Cup finals.

Cowra travelled to Jack Huxley Oval on Sunday, July 26, for Round 11 of the Woodbridge Cup First Grade competition, knowing the match would be crucial in their push towards securing a semi-final position.

However, the Magpies were unable to match the intensity of the Rhinos throughout the contest, with Manildra running in six tries to Cowra’s two to claim a convincing victory.

The loss came at a crucial stage of the season, with Jeffries expressing his frustration at a performance where the team failed to capitalise on the opportunities in front of them.

“Disappointing, to be fair,” Jeffries said.

“Very disappointing.

"We had plenty, plenty to play for, and just didn’t deliver.”

Manildra started strongly, immediately putting pressure on the Magpies defence and finding the try line through Adam Stanford in the fourth minute.

Connor Vardanega then extended the Rhinos’ advantage in the 12th minute, putting Cowra on the back foot early.

While the scoreboard quickly moved in Manildra’s favour, Cowra managed to find a period of momentum through the middle stages of the match.

Jeffries said the side showed glimpses of improvement during that period, but early mistakes prevented them from maintaining control and turning that momentum into points.

“There was a bit of a middle section of the game where we were starting to gain some momentum and looked like the football side,” he said.

“But because of the error rate early on, and the typical ball starts that we did, we just drained ourselves again.”

“For fundamental errors, it was horrible.”

The Magpies struggled to build sustained pressure, with dropped ball and missed opportunities allowing Manildra to regain control and continue to dictate the contest.

Despite the scoreline suggesting a comfortable win for the Rhinos, Jeffries said the result was shaped by Cowra’s own inability to execute the basics consistently.

A major concern for the coach was the team’s lack of urgency and desire throughout the match.

Jeffries said the side entered the game with plenty to play for but failed to show the hunger required in a match with significant finals implications.

“Just a lack of want,” he said.

“There was a lack of meaning.

"I was out of answers, to be honest.”

Cowra’s attempts to fight back were limited, with the team unable to maintain the energy required to challenge Manildra for long periods.

Jeffries said the response to adversity was one of the most disappointing aspects of the performance.

“Apart from the middle session where we made a bit of momentum, they didn’t respond well at all,” he said.

“They looked like boys playing against men.”

Defensively, the Magpies were also unable to contain Manildra’s attacking threats, with Jeffries identifying defence as another key area requiring improvement.

The loss was made even more challenging by injuries to key players during the match, including Toby Apps, who left the field early.

Jeffries said losing players of that calibre has made the team’s recent challenges even harder to overcome.

“We lost Toby Apps very early in the game, and we don’t have a lot of players of his calibre, if any,” he said.

“Losing him was significant.

"Looks like we’ve lost him for the season.

"We’ve lost Warren for the season.

“It’s just anything that can go wrong, it’s all going wrong.”

Despite the disappointing team performance, Jeffries acknowledged a few players who continued to compete strongly.

Aiden Craig was identified as one of Cowra’s best performers, with Jeffries praising his effort throughout the match.

“Aiden Craig was enormous,” he said.

“He was the best player on the field in my books.”

Logan Harris was also recognised for one of his stronger performances, with Jeffries saying he was one of the few players able to stand out in difficult circumstances.

“Logan Harris had one of his better games,” he said.

“But outside of that, I couldn’t choose anyone.”

Manildra continued to extend their lead after halftime, with Stanford completing his second try of the afternoon before Luke Petrie, Jock Yelland and Jamie Adams also crossed the line.

Cowra managed two tries through Jayden Williams and Darcy Howard, with Cooper Ballard converting one attempt, but the Magpies were unable to close the gap.

The result leaves Cowra facing a critical stage of the season, with their upcoming match now carrying significant importance for their finals hopes.

Jeffries said the next game could determine whether the Magpies continue their campaign into the semi-finals or fall short.

“If we can win, we can secure our semi,” he said.

“If we don’t, well, it’ll be curtains early.”

With finals football approaching, the Magpies will now need to regroup quickly, address the issues exposed against Manildra and rediscover the intensity that has helped them compete throughout the season.

For Jeffries, the challenge is clear, the team must find a way to respond when the pressure is at its highest.

The Magpies will be hoping their next performance reflects the urgency of their position, with their season potentially on the line.