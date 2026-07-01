Eighty gigalitres of environmental water is being released from Wyangala Dam for government environmental water holders.

The release began on Friday 19 June with WaterNSW delivering the water at a rate of up to 2,500 megalitres per day (ML/day).

WaterNSW says is working with partner agencies to keep landholders and the broader community informed about the water delivery.

The volume is comparable to previous environmental orders delivered in the Lachlan Valley but some private properties may experience a degree of inundation, mostly on land closer to the target areas of the flow at the end of the Lachlan River system.

WaterNSW works closely with government environment authorities and the water advisory groups to deliver environmental water with full consideration of wider downstream impacts, WaterNSW Executive General Manager Land and Water Operations Rob O’Neill said.

“In making releases from its dams, WaterNSW must always act in good faith, including informing landholders and the community of likely impacts where larger releases are required to meet these environmental orders," he said.

“This means WaterNSW will continue to work with landholders to minimise inconvenience, including adequate advance notification of larger water releases likely to inundate private land.”

Landholders and community members are encouraged to sign up for environmental release notifications via WaterNSW’s free, automated early warning notification system, at www.waternsw.com.au/ewn or via the WaterInsights portal at WaterInsights - WaterNSW

Ahead of the releases commencing, WaterNSW has been communicating with affected landholders, local government and environmental water advisory groups, which also include community representation.