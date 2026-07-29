Cowra Senior Soccer Club’s Women’s A Grade side has continued its push up the ladder with a strong 4-0 victory over Blayney, producing a confident performance highlighted by improved finishing and strong teamwork.

Coach Mitchell Thompson said the win was a positive reflection of the team’s recent improvement, with the side showing greater composure in attack and the ability to adapt during the match.

While the coach described the overall performance as “good”, he said the team took some time to find its rhythm before growing into the contest.

The result was built on a stronger attacking effort, with the team making the most of its opportunities and improving an area that has been a focus throughout the season.

Thompson said finishing chances was one of the biggest differences in the performance.

“We’ve been lacking a bit in goal finishing, so that was good,” he said.

A major highlight of the match was the performance of Cassie, who produced a standout attacking display by scoring three goals.

Thompson praised Cassie’s ability to position herself well and capitalise on opportunities when they appeared.

“Cassie got three goals,” he said.

“She was good, kept in the right spot at the right time and finished goals, which is good.”

The coach said having a player consistently converting chances was an important step forward for the team’s attacking confidence.

“She was probably the standout,” Thompson said.

The team also benefited from tactical adjustments throughout the game, particularly with positional changes helping strengthen the structure of the side.

Thompson said moving players back into their more familiar positions helped improve the team’s balance and allowed them to perform more effectively.

“Putting Candice in the position at the back was probably it,” he said.

“We were just sort of lacking that little bit there, and putting her back there helped.”

The ability to adapt during matches has been an important focus for the squad, with Thompson pleased with how the players responded when changes were needed.

Despite the comfortable scoreline, the coach said the team still faced challenges throughout the match, particularly with limited numbers and the physical demands placed on players.

The side was again without substitutes, meaning players had to manage the full 90 minutes without the opportunity for regular breaks.

“No subs,” Thompson said.

“Every week in a row with that kind of people play, so that makes it hard.”

He said the physical demands of playing a full match without replacements has been challenging, particularly against bigger opposition.

“A lot of girls were big, and it’s quite challenging to play 90,” he said.

However, the coach said the team’s commitment and determination has remained a major positive, with players continuing to push through difficult circumstances.

The win has provided another boost for the squad as they continue their season, with Thompson believing the result could help the side move closer to a top-four position on the ladder.

“I think that might push us into fourth spot,” he said.

With finals positions becoming a focus, Thompson said the team remains motivated and understands the importance of continuing to build momentum.

Thompson said the team’s improvement has come from players embracing their roles and continuing to work together.

With the season progressing, Cowra will look to build on the confidence gained from the 4-0 win as they continue their push towards finals football.