Cowra Senior Soccer Club Women secured a hard fought 3–2 win over Blayney in a physical game that tested resilience, structure, and composure across both halves.

The side produced a strong opening half and showed enough control early to build a winning platform, before surviving sustained pressure in the second half to take home the result.

The match was defined by intensity and momentum swings, with Cowra’s first half execution proving decisive.

Despite a drop off in finishing efficiency after the break, the team’s defensive effort and ability to hold shape under pressure ensured they stayed in front when it mattered most.

Coach Mitchell Thompson said the opening period was one of the team’s most complete performances of the season.

“Yeah, good first half, probably the best game we've played all year."

"We looked really good in the first half, just really good."

"Great defence and everything.”

The early dominance came from Cowra’s ability to convert training ground patterns into match conditions, particularly in defensive organisation and structured build-up play.

That execution gave them control of territory and allowed them to capitalise on scoring opportunities before Blayney could settle into rhythm.

“I reckon just playing out basically what we've been doing at training, we've just put out into the field."

"It looked really good, actually."

"Our hard work at training has finally come out onto the field.”

However, the second half told a different story, with Cowra unable to fully close out opportunities despite maintaining enough structure to protect their lead.

Several promising attacking phases broke down at the final pass or finishing touch, allowing Blayney to stay within reach until the final whistle.

“Second half, we just lacked a bit."

"That last finishing touch in the second half, but it was still good."

"We held on to the lead anyway.”

Despite the pressure, Thompson noted there were no single turning points, with the performance instead built on consistency from the opening minutes rather than isolated moments of brilliance.

“From the start, we were just on."

"Just a good full team effort.”

Several players stood out in what was described as a tough, physical encounter.

Blayney’s aggressive style led to multiple collisions and knocks throughout the match, but Cowra responded with resilience and maintained intensity across the full 80 minutes.

“It was a very physical game."

"A few of the girls took a few knocks."

"I thought Candice Meeuwisse probably played her best game for a long time, and Courtney McCaulley in the backs, she was everywhere.”

The pair were influential on both sides of the ball, with Meeuwisse's consistency through the middle and McCaulley’s defensive work rate providing stability during key phases of the match.

Even with the win secured, the match highlighted clear development areas, particularly around set piece efficiency and finishing quality in the attacking third.

Thompson had already identified corners and final-phase execution as key training priorities heading into a busy upcoming schedule.

“We need probably a bit more work on finishing… probably train a bit on corners and that sort of stuff."

"We lack a bit of finishing off corners.”

Looking ahead, Cowra will carry momentum into a double header weekend, with the team aiming to convert strong performances into consecutive wins before a scheduled break in fixtures.

The focus now shifts to maintaining consistency across full matches rather than dominant halves.

“We’ve got a double header coming up this week, so hopefully we can use this momentum and finish next week with two wins.”