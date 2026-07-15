Cowra Rugby Union’s second grade side has continued to build momentum after securing a 23-14 win over Orange City Lions, with coach Chris Miller describing the performance as a true “grinding win”.

In a game that tested the side’s composure and resilience, the Eagles were able to control large portions of the contest, spending valuable time playing in Orange City’s defensive half and taking advantage of opportunities when they presented themselves.

While it was not a match defined by flashy attacking passages, Miller said the team’s ability to stay patient, maintain pressure and find ways to score proved crucial.

“It was a grinding win,” Miller said.

"They certainly grounded it out."

“With the put together side that they had, they did their very best.”

The result was particularly pleasing given the challenges of managing team changes and combinations in recent weeks, with Cowra continuing to adapt while building towards the back end of the season.

Miller said one of the biggest positives from the performance was the team’s ability to consistently play in the right areas of the field.

“We played a lot more football down there in the opposition’s half, which was quite pleasing,” he said.

“If you can do that for most of the game, then you put yourself in good stead to try and win the game, which we did.”

That territorial advantage allowed Cowra to apply scoreboard pressure and force Orange City into defensive situations, with the Eagles able to make the most of their opportunities.

One of the key moments of the match came in the second half, when Cowra’s penalty goals helped swing momentum in their favour.

Miller said those points were important in helping the side gain confidence and maintain control of the contest.

“I think we took a couple of penalty goals in the second half, and that sort of got our momentum up, which was great,” he said.

“Those couple of penalty goals really helped us secure the win, I think.”

The victory was made even more special by the atmosphere surrounding the match, with Cowra hosting the game in front of a larger home crowd as part of the club’s celebrations.

Miller said having strong support from the sidelines provided an extra boost for the reserve grade players.

“It was great,” he said.

“We had the president’s lunch, saw a bigger crowd, which was nice."

“They came out towards the back end of the game and saw the result and really got behind reserve grade, which was great.”

The growing support for second grade rugby has been a key focus for the club, with players and coaches working hard to build recognition and pride around the team.

Miller said seeing supporters stay around and cheer on the reserve grade side showed the importance of creating a strong club environment.

“It’s great to see people getting behind the whole club, not just first grade,” he said.

“Those moments really mean a lot to the players.”

While the team effort was the foundation of the victory, Miller did highlight one player who stepped up in a changing environment.

The coach praised the performance of the number seven who delivered a strong performance despite recent changes in the position.

“Our number seven was quite handy."

“We’ve had quite a bit of a changeover with sevens in the last couple of weeks, and for him to step up was great.”

Miller said that ability for players to adapt and take responsibility has been one of the biggest strengths of the side throughout the season.

Beyond individual performances, the coach said the most impressive aspect of the win was the belief continuing to grow within the group.

“Just the belief,” Miller said.

“The belief that we’re on the right path."

“When we put it all together, I reckon we blitz teams.”

That confidence will be important heading into the next challenge, with Cowra preparing to travel to face Forbes.

Miller said the upcoming match will provide another opportunity for the team to prove it belongs among the competition’s stronger sides.

“We haven’t beaten Forbes this season, and we probably should have if we’re to be a serious contender,” he said.

While defence has remained a major strength for Cowra throughout the year, Miller said the next step is improving the team’s attacking output.

“Our defence, our attitude in defence, has been fantastic all year,” he said.

“It’s just now probably having the right mindset and attitude, and the smarts, to try and attack and put a few more points on the board than what we have been.”

The coach has challenged the side to find another level offensively, with a bonus-point victory through scoring four or more tries a key goal.

“We’d really like to see us get a bonus point in tries, which is four tries or more,” Miller said.

“If we could get that, that would be quite pleasing.”

With confidence building, a committed playing group and belief growing within the squad, Cowra’s second grade side heads into the final stages of the season knowing it has the ability to compete with the best.