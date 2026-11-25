Cowra residents are having to travel outside their own community to access medical care, councillors have revealed, highlighting the town's ongoing struggle to attract doctors as a new eight consulting room medical centre prepares to bring additional healthcare services to the region.

The difficulties facing residents seeking local medical appointments were raised during Cowra Shire Council's consideration of a financial assistance request from Triple M Medical Cowra, which is establishing a new general practice at 100 Darling Street.

Councillor Erin Watt revealed she had recently spoken with someone who was taking their family outside Cowra because they could not access a local doctor.

"Was just speaking to someone yesterday who was taking their family out of town because they couldn't come to a doctor here," Cr Watt said.

Mayor Paul Smith also acknowledged the need for additional medical practitioners in Cowra.

"The town needs more doctors. Everybody knows that we need more doctors," Cr Smith said.

The issue has been recognised within Council's broader strategic planning, with its Health and Wellbeing objectives including a commitment to "collaborate with education and health providers to attract and retain health professionals to the Shire."

Council has also identified an action to "investigate options to subsidise or incentivise medical professionals to relocate to Cowra."

The latest proposal involves Triple M Medical Cowra, which is developing a new general practice featuring eight consultation rooms, a dedicated treatment room and facilities supporting a range of primary healthcare services.

Proposed services include general medical consultations, chronic-disease management, preventative healthcare, health assessments, immunisations and minor procedures.

The development has an approved cost of $825,000, although Cr Watt indicated the overall investment may be higher.

"The company has spent over $900,000 improving the building," she said.

In a letter to Council dated 20 October, Triple M Medical Cowra director Dr Nicholas Marlon Kotikawatte described the project as a long-term commitment to the region.

"Triple M Medical Cowra represents a substantial private investment in healthcare infrastructure for Cowra and the surrounding communities," Dr Kotikawatte wrote.

"Our vision is to establish a sustainable, community-focused general practice that improves access to essential healthcare services."

Mayor Smith indicated during Council's discussion that the practice was anticipating five general practitioners, alongside nursing and reception staff.

"We believe that there's five GPs will be available plus a nurse plus reception at this stage," he said.

However, the practice's written application confirms recruitment remains underway, rather than establishing that five doctors have already been appointed.

"We are also actively recruiting medical practitioners to relocate to Cowra," Dr Kotikawatte wrote.

If the anticipated staffing arrangements are achieved, the centre could significantly increase local appointment availability and reduce the need for some residents to travel outside the district.

Cr Watt said the proposed assistance represented an opportunity for Council to support a project with potentially significant community benefits.

"I think this is a fairly small amount to have a huge impact on the capacity for our community to gain access to medical care quickly," she said.

The financial assistance being sought totals $8,250, equivalent to the development contribution previously paid in connection with the project.

Council's report proposes that the assistance be considered under section 356 of the Local Government Act, which provides a framework for councils to offer financial assistance.

Because Triple M Medical is privately operated, the proposed contribution must be considered alongside statutory requirements governing the use of public funds.

Deputy Mayor Cheryl Downing explained that the funding would be subject to community consultation before returning to Council.

"This will go on public notice for a period of 28 days to allow the community to participate and have any comments before it comes back to us," Cr Downing said.

The assistance would be drawn from Council's Business Assistance Reserve, which held $50,000 at the time of the discussion.

"The funds would come from the business assistance reserve, which stands at $50,000 at the moment," she said.

If approved, the $8,250 contribution would represent 16.5 per cent of the reserve's stated balance.

Council's report also outlines proposed safeguards, including requiring evidence that the medical practice has commenced operations before assistance is finalised, alongside repayment provisions if the practice ceases operating within 12 months.

Mayor Smith acknowledged the importance of carefully considering the use of public money.

"The responsible use of ratepayers' funds. It is the first consideration we have on any decision we make," he said.

Although the centre would operate as a commercial enterprise, its establishment could provide wider community benefits through improved healthcare access.

Cr Smith indicated Council had previously supported other medical practices when assistance had been requested.

"We have supported other practices when requested, and if they haven't requested, well, we haven't," he said.

For Cr Watt, the scale of the contribution was relatively small compared with the investment already being made and the potential benefits for residents.

"I think it's a small contribution the council can make," she said.

Beyond additional medical appointments, the development could create employment opportunities for local residents.

"The practice will create local employment opportunities for practice nurses, receptionists, practice management and other supporting roles," Dr Kotikawatte wrote.

The proposed centre could also strengthen access to preventative healthcare, chronic-disease management and minor procedures, particularly benefiting families, older residents and people requiring ongoing medical attention.

However, the extent of those benefits will depend on the number of practitioners successfully recruited and the services ultimately delivered.

An opening date has not yet been confirmed, and the development does not, by itself, resolve Cowra's ongoing difficulties attracting doctors.

Nevertheless, councillors expressed optimism about the investment and its potential to strengthen local healthcare.

"It'll be a great thing for town," Cr Downing said.

For residents who have struggled to secure appointments, the prospect of another general practice offers hope that accessing healthcare could become easier.

While Council's proposed financial contribution remains subject to public consultation and further consideration, the investment already being made represents an encouraging development for the community.

Dr Kotikawatte emphasised that the practice's ambitions extend beyond simply establishing another medical facility.

"We are committed to building a long-term healthcare service in Cowra," he wrote.