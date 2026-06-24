The Cowra A Grade soccer side has boosted its finals hopes with two important wins across a demanding weekend, defeating Waratahs FC 3-0 on Saturday before backing up the next day with a 4-2 win over Orange Ex Services.

The back to back victories came under tough conditions, with heavy fields and fatigue playing a major role, particularly in the second match where Cowra were forced to hold off a late comeback after leading comfortably for most of the contest.

“Brilliant,” Gambrill said when asked to sum up the weekend.

“We played well in both matches, and I'm obviously very happy with the results that we're able to achieve.”

While the scorelines suggest control across both matches, Gambrill said each game unfolded differently, with Saturday’s performance stronger physically and Sunday’s match shaped by fatigue and changing momentum.

“No, there are two very different matches,” he said.

“We were much fresher on Saturday… and probably had a bit more energy.”

Cowra built momentum early across the weekend, with Saturday’s win setting the tone for what followed, particularly after a key second-half push.

“We were 2-0 up at halftime… and we spoke about the importance of starting the second half really well,” Gambrill said.

That message paid off, with Cowra scoring early in the second half to extend their lead and take control of the match.

“Probably the way we came out in the second half… we were able to get that third goal, which really put us in a dominant position,” he said.

Saturday finished with a 3-0 result, providing a confidence boost heading into the second fixture.

The second match against Orange Ex Services proved more challenging, with Cowra leading 4-0 late in the game before conceding two late goals as fatigue set in.

Gambrill said the physical toll of back-to-back 90-minute matches was a major factor.

“With probably about 20 minutes to go, we started to run out of legs a little bit,” he said.

“We unfortunately conceded two goals late, but that really comes down to back-to-back games.”

Despite the late pressure, Cowra still held on for a 4–2 win, securing a valuable six points across the weekend.

While both matches featured strong team performances, several individual moments stood out across the weekend.

One of the highlights came from Joe Crittenden, who produced a standout goal from distance on Sunday.

“Joe Crittenden scored a really cracking goal from outside the box,” Gambrill said.

“It was a really, really good shot… tucked it away in the top corner.”

Saturday also featured a strong performance from Josh Conway, who impressed despite playing out of position.

“Probably the performance from Josh Conway… he had his best game of the season,” Gambrill said.

“He was able to get his name on the scoresheet as well.”

Gambrill said Conway’s effort was particularly valuable given his usual defensive role.

“He doesn’t score a whole heap of goals, so to see him put in a really good performance was a highlight,” he said.

Beyond the schedule itself, Cowra also had to deal with difficult playing surfaces due to recent wet weather, which left pitches heavy and uneven.

“Two 90 minute games on back to back days on grounds that are really, really heavy underfoot,” Gambrill said.

“There’s a lot of divots, there’s a lot of bumps… the pitch isn’t exactly in immaculate condition.”

He said the conditions made recovery and consistency even harder across both matches.

“It makes it hard going to turn up two days consecutively and put in a 90 minute performance,” he said.

Despite the challenges, Gambrill said the team’s success came down to doing the basics well and maintaining strong cohesion across both matches.

“The fundamentals, we just did the fundamentals really well,” he said.

“There was really good synergy between the players and the team as a whole.”

He said the group worked well together, which helped them maintain control across both fixtures.

“We worked as a team, and that’s why we were able to get a positive outcome,” Gambrill said.

With one win coming against a side above them on the ladder and another against a team below, Gambrill said the results were vital for Cowra’s push toward the finals.

“If we’re wanting to maintain or improve our position on the ladder, winning games like that are critical,” he said.

The coach said the back to back victories now give Cowra a strong platform heading into the final part of the season.

While pleased with the weekend, Gambrill said the key challenge moving forward is maintaining consistency across all matches, not just in strong performances.

“When we play our best football… we are super competitive with any team in the competition,” he said.

“It’s just a matter of being more consistent with our style of play and quality.”

If Cowra can maintain that level, Gambrill believes the team is well placed to challenge for finals football later in the year.