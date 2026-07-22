Cowra's young dancers have once again taken to the stage, travelling to the Forbes Eisteddfod earlier this month to showcase their talent alongside performers from across the region.

Dance schools from Cowra were well represented at the event, with students demonstrating months of hard work, dedication and preparation as they competed in a variety of group sections.

The Forbes Eisteddfod provides an opportunity for dancers of all ages to perform in front of experienced adjudicators, gain valuable stage experience and receive constructive feedback while competing against schools from throughout the Central West.

Among the local schools making the trip was Cowra Ballet School, which entered both its Torsion and Torsion Prep groups.

Cowra Dance Factory also travelled to Forbes, taking its Under 12 Showgroup and Under 8 Showgroup to the eisteddfod, including a number of soloist performers participating.

Owner and director, Larissa Pullen, said the Cowra Dance Factory has been preparing for regional eisteddfods since February.

"Our students have been preparing since February and have competed in a number of regional eisteddfods, with Forbes being the third this year," Ms Pullen said.

Under 8s had a successful run with coming first in two sections, with Under 12s bringing home a first and second place.

"Our groups actually did amazingly well," she said.

For many of the younger dancers, the eisteddfod was not only a chance to compete but also an opportunity to gain confidence, build friendships and experience the excitement of performing in a regional competition.

"Regional eisteddfods play a really important role helping students gain exposure and experience they need without having to travel long distances," Ms Pullen said.

"We are very grateful to to be involved in them, many of which are run by volunteers."

"All our students received outstanding results and had a great time as well."

Ms Pullen also extended her thanks to those that had helped during the eisteddfod.

"I would love to say a big thank you to all the families who support our students to participate in these eisteddfods," she said.