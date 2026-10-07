Cowra’s newest community music project has made its debut, with around 60 people gathering to hear local musicians take to the Pop-Up Piano for an evening of live music.

From an HSC student performing four exam pieces to local pianists, a flautist and the Cowra Vocal Ensemble, the launch showcased the breadth of musical talent across Cowra and the surrounding region.

Boorowa HSC student Lachlan Li was among the evening’s highlights, captivating the audience with four piano pieces from his HSC performance program.

Originally intending to play three pieces, Mr Li agreed to perform his fourth after a request from the audience.

Organiser Mary-Ann Wright said his performance was one of several highlights of the evening.

“One of my favourite moments was realising Lachlan had arranged his own pieces and then hearing him play so beautifully,” Ms Wright said.

“He was wearing a T-shirt that said ‘piano guy’, which was just lovely.”

The event also featured piano and flute performances from local musician Gabriella Reynolds, accompanied on piano by Ms Wright, while Cowra pianists Alison Cozadinos and Esther McCarthy performed a duet.

The Cowra Vocal Ensemble also performed, with Ms Cozadinos providing accompaniment.

Ms Wright said the duet provided another memorable moment when the performers had to restart one of their pieces.

“I actually thought that was a great moment for the younger performers to see that mistakes happen to everyone, no matter how experienced you are,” she said.

The evening concluded with a singalong of favourite songs before performers and audience members joined together for ‘I Still Call Australia Home’.

Vocal Ensemble member Mary Constance accompanied two of the singalongs, ‘Country Roads’ and ‘Waltzing Matilda’, before Ms Cozadinos stepped back in to accompany ‘I Still Call Australia Home’.

For Ms Wright, the evening was particularly special because it gave young performers the opportunity to perform without the pressure of competition or formal assessment.

“It was such a lovely audience for young performers,” she said.

“There was no competition and no HSC pressure, so they could simply perform for the joy of it.”

Ms Wright said she was thrilled with the turnout, particularly as there had been no way of knowing how many people would attend.

“I was thrilled with the turnout because it was an unknown quantity, and it was wonderful to see so many people come along,” she said.

As the final notes of the evening were played, Ms Wright said she realised the event could become something more.

“At the finale, I think I breathed a sigh of relief, and then I just loved seeing everyone take part and leave with such positivity,” she said.

“That was when I decided this kind of event should happen again; not too long, a mix of music genres, free to everyone and held at a good time.”

Autumn and spring concerts have already been suggested, with the mild spring weather providing ideal conditions for the launch.

Ms Wright said music should be accessible to everyone, regardless of age or experience.

“In my mind, music is a universal language that anyone can take part in,” she said.

“Performers need appreciative audiences, so music should be available to everyone.”

Reflecting on her own time studying music, Ms Wright said music held an important place in people’s lives at every age.

“I had a lecturer at the Conservatorium who said music is an innate part of being human,” she said.

“The earliest civilisations had music and movement.

“Toddlers move to music, and it can soothe both the very young and the very old.”

Ms Wright also thanked the performers who took part, as well as Peter Fagan, who she credited with getting the “train” moving to secure the Pop Up Piano after hearing the national call out on ABC Radio National.

“I hope the piano becomes treasured and played for many years to come,” Ms Wright said.

The positive response on the night has also encouraged Ms Wright to consider further events.

“We received an enormous amount of positive feedback on the night, so I hope we can do more of these occasions,” she said.

While acknowledging not every musical style would appeal to everyone in a small community, Ms Wright hoped the project could help create opportunities for young people who may not otherwise have access to music.

“I would like to think opportunities will open up for young people who haven’t had access to music before,” she said.

The successful launch marks the beginning of what organisers hope will be an ongoing opportunity for Cowra musicians to perform and for the wider community to stop, listen and join in.

This community concert was part of the ABC Pop-Up Pianos campaign, which celebrates the return of the ABC series The Piano.

You can watch all episodes of Series 2 of The Piano on ABC iview now.